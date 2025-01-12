Open Menu

WASA Restores Water Storage Tank

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2025 | 08:20 PM

WASA restores water storage tank

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) The Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) has restored water storage tank under Water Distribution Improvement Project to facilitate residents of eastern part of the city.

Managing Director (MD) WASA Aamer Aziz said here on Sunday that WASA, in collaboration with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), had initiated Water Distribution Improvement Project at Jhal Khanuana and under this project Water Storage Tank was restored after the Punjab government provided funds for it.

He said that canal water was not storing in the tank which would help supply of potable water to more than 200,000 people in Faisalabad after processing it through a plant.

He said that restoration of water storage tank was the main component of Water Distribution Improvement Project and now the remaining project would be completed on war-footing.

He said that water supply from this tank was expected to start from February and this initiative would enhance water quality and its accessibility for the people in Faisalabad.

Deputy Managing Director (Engineering) Saqib Raza, JICA consultant Sultan Azam, JICA representatives, engineers and others were also present on the occasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Faisalabad Government Of Punjab Water Japan Tank February Sunday From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab Ministeria ..

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab Ministerial Meetings on Syria in Riyadh

10 minutes ago
 Youth 4 Sustainability Hub participates in Abu Dha ..

Youth 4 Sustainability Hub participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025

40 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, New Media Academ ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, New Media Academy sign MoU to enhance cooperat ..

40 minutes ago
 70 children martyred in Israeli attacks in Gaza in ..

70 children martyred in Israeli attacks in Gaza in last five days

1 hour ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends launch of first edition ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends launch of first edition of Fazza Falcons Racing Cup

1 hour ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit contributes to enhancin ..

1 Billion Followers Summit contributes to enhancing UAE's global tourism identit ..

1 hour ago
Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch g ..

Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch graduates of Police College in ..

2 hours ago
 Asia-Pacific teams win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins tr ..

Asia-Pacific teams win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins trophies at Al Hamra Golf Club

2 hours ago
 SteelFab 2025 exhibition begins tomorrow at Expo C ..

SteelFab 2025 exhibition begins tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Department of Energy named principal par ..

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy named principal partner of Abu Dhabi Sustainabili ..

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend conclusion of Ajm ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend conclusion of Ajman Arabian Horse Championship

3 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners

Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business