WASA Restores Water Storage Tank
Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2025 | 08:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) The Water And Sanitation Agency (WASA) has restored water storage tank under Water Distribution Improvement Project to facilitate residents of eastern part of the city.
Managing Director (MD) WASA Aamer Aziz said here on Sunday that WASA, in collaboration with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), had initiated Water Distribution Improvement Project at Jhal Khanuana and under this project Water Storage Tank was restored after the Punjab government provided funds for it.
He said that canal water was not storing in the tank which would help supply of potable water to more than 200,000 people in Faisalabad after processing it through a plant.
He said that restoration of water storage tank was the main component of Water Distribution Improvement Project and now the remaining project would be completed on war-footing.
He said that water supply from this tank was expected to start from February and this initiative would enhance water quality and its accessibility for the people in Faisalabad.
Deputy Managing Director (Engineering) Saqib Raza, JICA consultant Sultan Azam, JICA representatives, engineers and others were also present on the occasion.
