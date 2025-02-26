WASA starts study for improving water supply in Faisalabad

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in collaboration with German Bank KfW has initiated a feasibility study to improve water supply services in the city with an estimated cost of 40 million euro

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in collaboration with German Bank KfW has initiated a feasibility study to improve water supply services in the city with an estimated cost of 40 million euro.

In this connection, Senior Consultant KfW Bank Mr Jan Sass visited the WASA Headquarters

and held a meeting with its officials.

Deputy Managing Director Engineering Saqib Raza, Deputy Directors Sanwal Malik, Maqbool

Ahmed Sanpal, Faizan Shakoor, Samreen Ashraf and Shahida Rehman were also

present.

The consultant team officially began work for preparing a study report for potential project,

which would involve discussions with all relevant stakeholders and departments.

During the meeting, Senior Consultant Jan Sass and DMD Engineering Saqib Raza exchanged

detailed insights on the 40 million euro project and highlighted the importance of enhancing

coordination with other departments.

Meanwhile, Managing Director WASA Aamir Aziz said that German Bank KfW had planned to

fund urban water supply project in Faisalabad. In this connection, Country Head of the bank had

already visited the WASA Faisalabad whereas its consultant team is now holding meetings

with the officials.

They also inspected Gulfishan Colony Water Works to finalize potential the project, he added.

The consultant team would also engage with key stakeholders, including the Faisalabad Chamber

of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), the district administration, Environment Protection Department,

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) and Irrigation Department to ensure a comprehensive

approach for project development, he added.