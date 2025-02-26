WASA Starts Study For Improving Water Supply In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 07:17 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in collaboration with German Bank KfW has initiated a feasibility study to improve water supply services in the city with an estimated cost of 40 million euro.
In this connection, Senior Consultant KfW Bank Mr Jan Sass visited the WASA Headquarters
and held a meeting with its officials.
Deputy Managing Director Engineering Saqib Raza, Deputy Directors Sanwal Malik, Maqbool
Ahmed Sanpal, Faizan Shakoor, Samreen Ashraf and Shahida Rehman were also
present.
The consultant team officially began work for preparing a study report for potential project,
which would involve discussions with all relevant stakeholders and departments.
During the meeting, Senior Consultant Jan Sass and DMD Engineering Saqib Raza exchanged
detailed insights on the 40 million euro project and highlighted the importance of enhancing
coordination with other departments.
Meanwhile, Managing Director WASA Aamir Aziz said that German Bank KfW had planned to
fund urban water supply project in Faisalabad. In this connection, Country Head of the bank had
already visited the WASA Faisalabad whereas its consultant team is now holding meetings
with the officials.
They also inspected Gulfishan Colony Water Works to finalize potential the project, he added.
The consultant team would also engage with key stakeholders, including the Faisalabad Chamber
of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), the district administration, Environment Protection Department,
Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) and Irrigation Department to ensure a comprehensive
approach for project development, he added.
