Wasa To Resolve Complaints Round-the-clock
Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2024 | 04:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director Amir Aziz ordered the staff to
redress complaints round-the-clock.
A Wasa spokesman said on Tuesday that the Customer Relations Center would remain
functional 24/7 and people could get their complaints lodged through free helpline 1334 or Whatsapp
number 0321-99991334.
He said special relief camps were also being established across the city to deal with emergencies
during monsoon and rainy days.
The MD also directed to increase capacity of the disposal stations in addition to ensure availability
of generators. A de-silting campaign was in full swing and it would be completed on war-footing, he added.
He said that emergency relief camps would be activated very soon.
