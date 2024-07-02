WASA to sign agreement with ADB to launch schemes in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) is set to sign agreement with Asian Development Bank (ADB) to launch multiple kind of schemes relating to water and sanitation in different parts of the district.

Arif Abbas, the Director Works of WASA, talking to APP, informed about clauses of the agreement were being devised with the help of technical experts in order to reap maximum benefits not only to upgrade the already running, introducing additionals in parts of the city.

He said there's not been specific budget allocated for the new schemes in current budget for the district that likely due to the crucial economic circumstances the country passing through.

However, he said the running schemes are going-on smoothly with rest assured that they would be completed in due time frame.

Mentioning of the fresh scheme regarding water and sanitation, he said a scheme worth Rs. 15 million was just approved for Qasim Bella here.

The work would be started soon depending upon funds-allocation being pledged to be credited soon with the department, he concluded.