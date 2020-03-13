UrduPoint.com
Washington State Legislature Approves Measure To Scrap Boeing Tax Rate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) US state of Washington lawmakers passed a measure to eliminate a Boeing tax break, sending the bill to Governor Jay Inslee's desk for signature.

Last year, the WTO said that the United States had ignored its request to halt a subsidized tax break for Boeing in its main plane-making state of Washington.

The ruling opened the door for the US to face EU tariffs.

The Washington State senate on Thursday passed the legislation by a bipartisan majority of 45 votes to four after passage in the state House.

Boeing in a statement said the move was driven by need to comply with WTO rules.

