Washington's Major Intersection Blocked By Protesters Demanding Cut To Defense Budget

Tue 07th December 2021 | 11:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Women-led grassroots group CodePink and a number of social justice allies blocked one of Washington's major intersections for three hours on Tuesday morning to demand cuts to the defense budget, being voted on in the Congress, in favor of greater focus on social programs.

"We just blocked one of DC's major intersections for 3 hours calling out Congress' hypocrisy. 'How do we pay for it?' seems to only apply for life affirming programs, yet not war and destruction. #DeadlineForDemocracy #CutThePentagon," the group wrote on Twitter.

The activists further lambasted that "the Pentagon budget being voted on is $778+ billions yet we can't pass #BuildBackBetter that is already such a watered down compromise.

CodePink is a left-wing NGO founded in 2002, which states its mission as working to "end U.S. wars and militarism," support peace and human rights initiatives, and redirect tax Dollars into social programs.

The organization and its allies said they will continue to fight Congress' unfettered financing of America's "war machine," advocate for social welfare and other programs, and demand that Congress funds communities.

