UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wasim Akram's Wife Shaniera Makes Funny Tweet On Increasing Price Of Tomato

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 06:46 PM

Wasim Akram's wife Shaniera makes funny tweet on increasing price of Tomato

The rising prices has made it difficult for the citizens to buy even the essential items of daily use.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13th, 2019) Amind rising prices of Tomato,, former cricketer Waseem Akram's wife Shaniera Akram in her funny tweet led rulers' attention to overcome inflation and sky-touching prices in Pakistan.
In a tweet, Shaniera Akram said that when a bouquet of Tomato's and Chilgozay are very acceptable gift at a shaadi right now in Pakistan. She used hashtag of RightinPakistan in her tweet.

The fans of Waseem Akram responded to his wife's tweet saying that she was now completely a Pakistani woman. "you are now really blended in colours and social behaviors of Pakistanis comfpletely,". said a man on twitter.

The price of Tomato in the country is touching the sky and have gone out of reach of the common citizen. The price of per kilogram tomato has exceeded the value of one US Dollar against Pakistani rupee with Rs 165 per kilogram in various markets of Lahore, and with Rs 250 per kg in Karachi.
According to the official statistics, the official price of tomato per kilogram is Rs 85 but the governments in Sindh and Punjab have failed to have check on tomato prices in the fields.

Tomato is an essential item for every almost every spicy dish and for cooking of vegetables. After high inflation, the common people have their buying power. The pease prices have also gone up as price of per kg pease has touched Rs 250.

The vendors have set prices of vegetables of thier own choice in Lahore city where they have been selling tomato against Rs 190 per kg at one place and against at Rs 240 per kg at the other place.

In Khairpur, Tomato has touched double century and in Multan and Sargodha, the tomoto prices have gone up to 120 and 190 respetively, the consumers said. In Peshawar, per kg tomorrow is at Rs 120. The prices of other vegetables including that of onion have gone high. The consumers were seen complaining against the government for high prices of vegetables. A common citizen has lost his purchasing power.

"Now it is very hard to buy even tomatos because of high inflation," said Ayesha bibi, a resident of Iqbal Town in Lahore. "The inflation has made everything out of their reach," she further said adding that "Flour, sugar, oil and vegetables are essential items but these are out of reach now due to rising prices,".

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Multan Peshawar Century Punjab Dollar Twitter Oil Wife Man Sargodha Buy Price Khairpur Women Market Government

Recent Stories

Umar Akmal, Usman Salahuddin hit half-centuries

21 minutes ago

JUI-F to widen its protest across the country

24 minutes ago

Dubai College of Tourism, Expo Generation Programm ..

33 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

45 minutes ago

Al Midfa concludes participation in 86th UFI Globa ..

48 minutes ago

Man found guilty of running anti-Pakistan campaign ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.