Waste Water-irrigated Land May Have Limited Impact On Plants, Animals: Dr Andreas Buerkert

Published January 30, 2024 | 07:29 PM

Waste water-irrigated land may have limited impact on plants, animals: Dr Andreas Buerkert

Although waste water-irrigated land is contaminating soil health but it may have only limited impact on plants and animals depending on the origin of water, said University of Kassel Germany Prof Dr Andreas Buerkert

He addressed the concluding ceremony of five-day International Workshop on "Peri-Urban Land and Food Security" arranged at the Center for Advanced Studies University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

He addressed the concluding ceremony of five-day International Workshop on “Peri-Urban Land and Food Security” arranged at the Center for Advanced Studies University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan presided over the workshop which was organized in collaboration with Pakistan academy of Sciences and Alliance of International Science Organization.

Dr Andreas Buerkert said that in Faisalabad, Peri Urban agriculture areas were contaminated with heavy metals which are four times higher than the threshold level due to industrial waste etc.

He added that wastewater irrigation land impacts on plant and human health are limited and proper washing of the produce can help minimize the impact.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the university will also kick off another conference from January 31, 2024 (Wednesday) to discuss in length about all heavy metal, soil health and food safety. He said, "We have to prevent the untreated water on the agricultural land." He expressed his concern that agricultural land was being converted into residential areas which was posing a threat to food security.

Dr. Andrew Bell from University of Cornell, USA, while talking about modeling of human-environment interaction said that through the scientific model, the effects of different factors can be easily analyzed.

Dr Asif Kamran said that agricultural land is diminishing over time for which food security is becoming a challenge.

He said that the conference helped learn from experts and scientists of different countries that will bring tangible results.

Dr Azeem Khan briefed about the water in Australia and irrigation.

