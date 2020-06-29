Watchdog Urges Governments to Defend Economic Rights While Addressing COVID-19 Outbreak

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 03:43 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) A prominent non-governmental rights organization on Monday urged governments to focus on combating inequality and protecting economic rights, especially of those already at risk, that are undermined by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) published a report titled "Protecting Economic and Social Rights During and Post-Covid-19: Questions and Answers on Economic and Social Assistance," outlining the obligations of the authorities to maintain adequate living standards.

"Governments have taken important steps to mitigate the economic fallout, but many have not sufficiently or adequately protected those who are most at risk," Lena Simet, the HRW senior poverty and inequality researcher, said in a statement, adding that some people have been excluded from economic relief programs altogether.

HRW has offered various short-, medium- and long-term recommendations for countries to implement to mitigate economic and social damage wrought by the disease.

"Unless governments provide effective long-term economic and social assistance, the pandemic threatens to increase and entrench economic inequality even further," Simet stated.

As the COVID-19 epidemic has unfolded, many countries have adopted severe restrictions to stop the virus from spreading, devastating their economies in the process.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, HRW has been drawing attention to its impact on human rights worldwide.

From

