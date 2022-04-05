UrduPoint.com

Watchmakers Tinker With New Materials To Draw New Buyers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2022 | 03:33 PM

Watchmakers tinker with new materials to draw new buyers

Lab-made diamonds, recycled plastic and 3D printing: this year's Geneva watch fair was teeming with timepieces crafted from new materials, aimed at seducing a new generation of luxury watch connoisseurs

Geneva, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Lab-made diamonds, recycled plastic and 3D printing: this year's Geneva watch fair was teeming with timepieces crafted from new materials, aimed at seducing a new generation of luxury watch connoisseurs.

H. Moser, a niche brand producing 2,000 watches a year for wealthy collectors, this year presented a watch covered in Vantablack, a super-black coating that absorbs nearly all light.

Perched against a black background, the watch, which is still in the concept stage, creates the illusion of a black hole, with only the coloured hands visible to the naked eye.

The material, consisting of carbon nanotubes and made by NanoSystems, is considered the darkest pigment in the world.

"I wanted to bring something different than what will be on display in shop windows three months from now," company chief Edouard Meylan told AFP at the Watches and Wonders fair.

"I wanted to show the future of materials," he said adding that he had aimed to provide a view to how the watch industry might look five years down the line.

While the luxury brand has already used Vantablack in its clock faces, this exhibit model is completely covered.

For now, it cannot be touched since the material could lose its properties. More work is needed before it can actually be worn.

- Handcrafted technology - Black is in high demand this year with new luxury virtuosos, according to Vincent Gregoire, who heads men's fashion and accessories for the Parisian fashion consultancy NellyRodi.

"This is a clientele that wants beauty, hyper-luxury, with materials of the future, full of technology, but expertly handcrafted," he said.

Their taste evokes the "Anish Kapoor universe", he said, referring to the British sculptor who sparked a scandal in 2016 when he bought the exclusive right to use Vantablack in the art field.

A new generation of luxury lovers is emerging, Gregoire said, including a category of "agitators" who are fans of street culture and salvaging, and who want to use their purchasing power for "activist action".

At a stand dedicated to innovation, the Oris brand is showing off how it recycles plastic waste, shredding it to make a material that resembles multi-coloured marble for its clock faces.

- Lab diamonds- Tag Heuer, owned by French luxury group LVMH, has meanwhile broken an industry taboo by, for the first time, using diamonds made in a laboratory in one of its flagship models.

These diamonds, crafted from chemical deposits, have not been used to replace their shiny, mine-derived peers.

Instead, they have been chosen to explore how the new technology, which can produce uniquely shaped stones, can provide the dial with a new light-catching texture.

The brand hopes this new technology will allow it to explore new possibilities while remaining firmly anchored in high-end luxury.

This watch carries a price tag of 350,000 Swiss francs ($380,000, 345,000 Euros).

"Lab diamonds have a place in the market," said Tobias Kormind, head of online jewellery retailer 77Diamonds, enthusing over the watch displayed on Tag Heuer's website.

"People buy lab diamonds for many reasons, some for affordability reasons, some for environmental reasons," he said.

He stressed though that "over the long term, natural diamonds are the ones that remain rare and investable." Cartier's stand certainly sparkles with plenty of natural diamonds.

But the jeweller, owned by Richemont, has also dabbled in new technologies this year.

Using 3D printing, it has created a new collection called "Coussin", with a casing that cedes slightly to pressure before plumping back to its initial shape, like the cushion it is named after.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Scandal Technology Company Buy Geneva Price 2016 Market All From Industry Love

Recent Stories

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan rupee touches historic low against US dol ..

Pakistan rupee touches historic low against US dollar

7 minutes ago
 Turkmenistan keen to promote trade ties with Pakis ..

Turkmenistan keen to promote trade ties with Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 PDWP approves 17 projects worth Rs 20 billion

PDWP approves 17 projects worth Rs 20 billion

13 minutes ago
 EU Home Affairs Commissioner Says Ukrainian Childr ..

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Says Ukrainian Children at Risk of Trafficking

13 minutes ago
 Israel, US Approve Sale of Arrow 3 Air Defense Sys ..

Israel, US Approve Sale of Arrow 3 Air Defense System to Germany - Reports

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.