UrduPoint.com

Water And Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Awards Rs 11.922 Bln Contract For Mangla Refurbishment Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) awards Rs 11.922 bln contract for Mangla Refurbishment Project

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has awarded Rs 11.922 billion contract for Package XI of Mangla Refurbishment Project for Units 9 and 10 to G.E Hydro France

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has awarded Rs 11.922 billion contract for Package XI of Mangla Refurbishment Project for Units 9 and 10 to G.E Hydro France.

The contract includes manufacturing, supply, installation and commissioning of the two units, says a press release issued here on Tuesday.

General Manager (Hydel) Development, WAPDA, Ihsan Ullah and representative of G.E Hydro France Abubakar signed the agreement in that regard, the press release added.

WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen. (Retd) Sajjad Ghani , Member (Power) WAPDA Jamil Akhtar, project director of Mangla Refurbishment Project, senior officers, representatives of the consultants, and the contractors were also present on the occasion.

"WAPDA is implementing Mangla Refurbishment Project with an approved PC-I cost of Rs 52.224 billion. The project is being carried out in various phases, wherein the generating units are to be refurbished by closing down one tunnel (two generating units) at a time", it said.

"The refurbishment works have been divided into 11 different packages. Prior to signing of Package XI, as many as nine other packages have already been awarded, while works on four packages have been completed. Refurbishment of the first two units was completed in 2022, while refurbishment of all 10 generating units is likely to be accomplished by year 2026-27", it said.

Mangla Refurbishment Project, on its completion, will enhance generation capacity of the existing Mangla Hydel Power Station from 1000 megawatts (MW) to 1310 MW, thus adding 310 MW additional power with an average 1,610 million units of additional energy per annum to the National Grid.

It may be mentioned that the USAID is providing US$150 million as grant and AFD is providing 90 million Euros as loan for Mangla Refurbishment Project, while the remaining amount is being arranged by WAPDA through loans and from its own resources.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan Water WAPDA France May All From Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

South Korea to Correct Mistakes on Korean War Memo ..

South Korea to Correct Mistakes on Korean War Memorial Wall in US - Authorities

7 seconds ago
 Dutch grant licence to exiled Russian TV channel

Dutch grant licence to exiled Russian TV channel

9 seconds ago
 Local bodies to play key role in strengthening dem ..

Local bodies to play key role in strengthening democratic institutions: Azad Jam ..

10 seconds ago
 Flour sale points increased to 80 in Faisalabad

Flour sale points increased to 80 in Faisalabad

12 seconds ago
 DG AARI urges stakeholders to devise strategy to c ..

DG AARI urges stakeholders to devise strategy to combat challenges of climate ch ..

14 seconds ago
 106 roads KMC-managed made motorable: Administrato ..

106 roads KMC-managed made motorable: Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahm ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.