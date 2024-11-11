Open Menu

Water Scarcity, Smog Posing Threats: Abuzar Shad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Water scarcity, smog posing threats: Abuzar Shad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Abuzar Shad here Monday expressed grave concern over the escalating threats posed by smog and water scarcity in Pakistan, saying that these issues are rapidly becoming critical challenges to the nation’s future.

Drawing attention to the devastating smog crisis, currently engulfing Lahore, he made a stark comparison with the 1952 London fog disaster, which brought the city to a standstill for five days, resulting in thousands of deaths.

“Instead of sitting idly, they made plans for the future and passed the Clean Air Act, which included measures such as banning the use of coal, relocating industries outside the city and protecting trees. As a result of these actions, London was able to rid itself of smog by 1960,” he added.

Mian Abuzar Shad said that like London at the time, Lahore is facing a similarly dire situation that requires swift and decisive intervention. The Primary causes of the smog, he explained, include the burning of rice stubble in neighboring Indian Punjab, emissions from factories, vehicle exhaust fumes and power plants, all of which are significantly contributing to the toxic pollution levels in the air.

In response, the LCCI President called for the immediate formation of a "Clean Punjab Commission" tasked with analyzing the smog problem and devising an actionable strategy to address it. He stressed that traffic is the largest contributor to smog, accounting for 83 percent of air pollution in Lahore. He proposed a range of solutions to combat this issue, such as improving and expanding the public transportation system to encourage people to shift from private vehicles to more sustainable options.

Furthermore, he recommended relocating goods transport operations from the city center to less congested areas such as the vegetable market or beyond the Lahore Ring Road, which would help reduce traffic-related pollution. To streamline and regulate the sector, he also proposed the issuance of Goods Forwarding Agent (GFA) licenses to transporters.

Beyond short-term fixes, Mian Abuzar Shad called for long-term, sustainable solutions to permanently reduce smog levels.

These include promoting the use of eco-friendly fuels in industries and vehicles, incentivizing electric vehicles and prioritizing public transport over private cars. He also recommended the installation of modern air filtration systems in factories and the enforcement of stricter environmental laws. To further improve air quality, Mian Abuzar Shad emphasized the need for large-scale tree plantation efforts, as trees not only absorb carbon dioxide but also help to cool the environment and improve overall air quality.

Addressing the growing water crisis, Mian Abuzar Shad pointed out that Pakistan is facing a severe water shortage, which is exacerbated by climate change, rapid population growth and the depletion of groundwater resources. He warned that by 2040, Pakistan could become a water-scarce country, which will have devastating consequences for agriculture, industry and daily life. He highlighted the historical context of the water issue, noting that Pakistan’s per capita water availability has plummeted from 5,260 cubic meters at the time of independence to less than 900 cubic meters today.

He stressed the urgent need to construct the Kalabagh Dam, not for irrigation purposes, but to serve as a crucial water storage facility to address the looming water crisis. He emphasized that such a dam could help store water for emergency use and recharge the country’s rapidly depleting groundwater reserves. He also urged Punjab to make every effort to overcome opposition to the project, calling it a necessary sacrifice for the long-term survival of the country’s water resources.

The LCCI President also called for immediate action on both the smog and water crises. He warned that failure to address these issues now would result in irreversible damage to Pakistan's environment and future prosperity. He appealed to all stakeholders, including the government, business community and citizens, to work together to tackle these urgent challenges and ensure a sustainable and healthy future for Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Shortage Business Punjab Water Agriculture Vehicles Road Vehicle Dam Traffic London Independence Market All From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Ren ..

Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Renowned Scholar Dr. Osama Siddiq ..

1 hour ago

Consul General attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education and ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Und ..

Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Undefeated

1 hour ago
 PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ..

Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

4 hours ago
 PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises ..

PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points

5 hours ago
PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islami ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today

6 hours ago
 M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smo ..

M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Business