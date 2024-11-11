Water scarcity, smog posing threats: Abuzar Shad

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Abuzar Shad here Monday expressed grave concern over the escalating threats posed by smog and water scarcity in Pakistan, saying that these issues are rapidly becoming critical challenges to the nation’s future.

Drawing attention to the devastating smog crisis, currently engulfing Lahore, he made a stark comparison with the 1952 London fog disaster, which brought the city to a standstill for five days, resulting in thousands of deaths.

“Instead of sitting idly, they made plans for the future and passed the Clean Air Act, which included measures such as banning the use of coal, relocating industries outside the city and protecting trees. As a result of these actions, London was able to rid itself of smog by 1960,” he added.

Mian Abuzar Shad said that like London at the time, Lahore is facing a similarly dire situation that requires swift and decisive intervention. The Primary causes of the smog, he explained, include the burning of rice stubble in neighboring Indian Punjab, emissions from factories, vehicle exhaust fumes and power plants, all of which are significantly contributing to the toxic pollution levels in the air.

In response, the LCCI President called for the immediate formation of a "Clean Punjab Commission" tasked with analyzing the smog problem and devising an actionable strategy to address it. He stressed that traffic is the largest contributor to smog, accounting for 83 percent of air pollution in Lahore. He proposed a range of solutions to combat this issue, such as improving and expanding the public transportation system to encourage people to shift from private vehicles to more sustainable options.

Furthermore, he recommended relocating goods transport operations from the city center to less congested areas such as the vegetable market or beyond the Lahore Ring Road, which would help reduce traffic-related pollution. To streamline and regulate the sector, he also proposed the issuance of Goods Forwarding Agent (GFA) licenses to transporters.

Beyond short-term fixes, Mian Abuzar Shad called for long-term, sustainable solutions to permanently reduce smog levels.

These include promoting the use of eco-friendly fuels in industries and vehicles, incentivizing electric vehicles and prioritizing public transport over private cars. He also recommended the installation of modern air filtration systems in factories and the enforcement of stricter environmental laws. To further improve air quality, Mian Abuzar Shad emphasized the need for large-scale tree plantation efforts, as trees not only absorb carbon dioxide but also help to cool the environment and improve overall air quality.

Addressing the growing water crisis, Mian Abuzar Shad pointed out that Pakistan is facing a severe water shortage, which is exacerbated by climate change, rapid population growth and the depletion of groundwater resources. He warned that by 2040, Pakistan could become a water-scarce country, which will have devastating consequences for agriculture, industry and daily life. He highlighted the historical context of the water issue, noting that Pakistan’s per capita water availability has plummeted from 5,260 cubic meters at the time of independence to less than 900 cubic meters today.

He stressed the urgent need to construct the Kalabagh Dam, not for irrigation purposes, but to serve as a crucial water storage facility to address the looming water crisis. He emphasized that such a dam could help store water for emergency use and recharge the country’s rapidly depleting groundwater reserves. He also urged Punjab to make every effort to overcome opposition to the project, calling it a necessary sacrifice for the long-term survival of the country’s water resources.

The LCCI President also called for immediate action on both the smog and water crises. He warned that failure to address these issues now would result in irreversible damage to Pakistan's environment and future prosperity. He appealed to all stakeholders, including the government, business community and citizens, to work together to tackle these urgent challenges and ensure a sustainable and healthy future for Pakistan.