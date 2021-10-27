UrduPoint.com

Water Tycoon Is China's Richest As Wealth Crackdown Batters Jack Ma

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 12:17 PM

Water tycoon is China's richest as wealth crackdown batters Jack Ma

Bottled-water tycoon Zhong Shanshan has become China's wealthiest person, according to an annual ranking released Wednesday, as a government campaign to rein in the super-rich took a big bite out of the fortunes of perennial front-runners like Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Bottled-water tycoon Zhong Shanshan has become China's wealthiest person, according to an annual ranking released Wednesday, as a government campaign to rein in the super-rich took a big bite out of the fortunes of perennial front-runners like Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma.

Zhong, in his late 60s, has seen his fortune swell following the stock listings last year of his Nongfu Spring mineral water and separate pharma company Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise, which has tapped into massive demand for Covid-19 test kits.

He is worth $60.5 billion, according to the Hurun Rich List, up seven percent.

Ranked third last year, Zhong was propelled to the top spot as the Communist Party government's drive to redistribute wealth in the name of equality sliced billions from the fortunes of other tycoons.

Ma, last year's richest, dropped to fifth as his fortune shrank 36 percent to $39.6 billion.

Ma and Alibaba fell out of favour with Beijing soon after he gave a speech late last year criticising China's financial regulators.

That resulted in Chinese officials spiking what would have been a world record $37 billion initial public offering for Alibaba's financial group Ant and kicked off a cascade of crackdowns on Chinese tech companies, alleged monopolistic practises, and powerful tycoons.

Pony Ma, boss of gaming giant and WeChat owner Tencent, dropped two spots to fourth as Chinese restrictions on video gaming reduced his fortune by 19 percent.

Second place was taken by TikTok founder Zhang Yiming.

The Hurun Research Institute, which compiles the list, said that for the first time the real estate sector had no Names in the Top 10.

The sector's biggest loser was Xu Jiayin, founder of deeply troubled property giant Evergrande Group.

Xu had topped the list in 2017 and was fifth last year. But he has fallen to 70th with a nearly 70 percent reduction in his wealth to $11.3 billion, according to Hurun.

A liquidity crunch at Evergrande has hammered investor sentiment and rattled the country's crucial real estate market, while fanning fears of a possible contagion in the wider economy.

Chinese authorities have told Xu to use his dwindling personal wealth to alleviate the embattled company's debt crisis, according to media reports this week.

However, the overall number of individuals in China worth at least two billion Yuan ($310 million) grew by 520 to a total of 2,918, Hurun said.

Growth in the electric vehicle market, in particular, fuelled the rising fortunes of several entrepreneurs, according to the list.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Water China Company Vehicle Beijing Enterprise 2017 Market Media From Government Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Daraz Spends Up To $50,000 Every Month in Customer ..

Daraz Spends Up To $50,000 Every Month in Customer Refunds

11 minutes ago
 Afghan Authorities Yet to Allow Entry of Humanitar ..

Afghan Authorities Yet to Allow Entry of Humanitarian Aid From Uzbekistan - UNHC ..

4 minutes ago
 ADNOC and OCI&#039;s &#039;Fertiglobe&#039; comple ..

ADNOC and OCI&#039;s &#039;Fertiglobe&#039; completes landmark IPO on ADX

18 minutes ago
 CM Mehmood Khan condemns terrorist attack in Lakki ..

CM Mehmood Khan condemns terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat

4 minutes ago
 CM Mahmood Khan leads Kashmir Black Day rally

CM Mahmood Khan leads Kashmir Black Day rally

4 minutes ago
 Australian research finds vascular disease in COVI ..

Australian research finds vascular disease in COVID-19 not caused by viral infec ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.