- Home
- Business
- News
- Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-related challenges
Water Week 2024; Ahsan Seeks Global Support To Combat Pakistan’s Climate-related Challenges
Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2024 | 11:52 PM
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Monday highlighted Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change-related disasters, calling for global support to combat the challenges confronted by the country on this front
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Monday highlighted Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change-related disasters, calling for global support to combat the challenges confronted by the country on this front.
He sought the international assistance while addressing the opening session of 4th Pakistan Water Week 2024, hosted by the International Water Management Institute (IWMI), which focused on "Building a Climate-Resilient Future: Pathways for Water and Food Security in Pakistan."
The minister emphasized the nation’s proactive role in addressing global water and food security issues, highlighting the urgency for collaborative global action.
He spoke candidly on Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change, despite its minimal contribution to global carbon emissions. “Pakistan stands on the frontlines of a crisis caused largely by others, and the poorest among us are paying the highest price,” he remarked, recalling the devastating floods of 2022, which left millions of Pakistanis suffering.
He stressed that international cooperation was essential in supporting Pakistan’s adaptation efforts, which have already impacted millions across the country.
Acknowledging global efforts to address water crises, Ahsan Iqbal praised international initiatives such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Decade of Action for Water (2018–2028).
He commended platforms like the UN Water Conference, Stockholm World Water Week, and Africa Water Week for promoting knowledge sharing and innovation. “Pakistan is an active participant in this global movement, striving to lead in water conservation and climate adaptation despite our vulnerabilities,” he affirmed.
Highlighting Pakistan's rich irrigation infrastructure, which spanned over approximately 17 million hectares,
The minister acknowledged the system's pressures from population growth, industrialization and environmental degradation.
He revealed that while agriculture consumed over 90 percent of Pakistan’s water resources, inefficient irrigation methods led to significant water losses, even up to 40% in some areas.
He cited climate-induced impacts, including floods, droughts and glacial melt that have disrupted the lives of over 40 million people and caused an economic loss surpassing $30 billion.
To address these challenges, Pakistan has outlined strategic objectives through its National Water Policy, launched in 2018, and allocated 12.2% of its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) budget to water resource management.
With Rs 98 billion earmarked for water projects for the current fiscal year, Ahsan Iqbal underscored the government’s commitment to sustainable water management.
He further elaborated on the government's 5Es Framework, where environment and climate change held a prominent place, emphasizing water and food security.
Self-reliant adaptation, ecosystem-based strategies like the Recharge Pakistan program, and the National Flood Protection Plan, updated in light of the 2022 floods, reflect Pakistan’s strategic response to climate-induced natural disasters.
Recognizing food security as another critical issue, the minister highlighted Pakistan’s agricultural sector, which provided employment to 40% of the workforce and contributed around 20% to the GDP. Climate-induced challenges such as drought and water scarcity threatened food production and prices, he noted. With nearly 40% of children under five facing stunted growth, the government has responded with the Green Revolution 2.0 program, targeting a 30% reduction in food insecurity within two years, and the income support program, benefiting over 8 million families.
Ahsan Iqbal identified technology and innovation as transformative tools for ensuring water and food security. Under the vision of a "Tech Economy Revolution," he shared that Pakistan was advancing initiatives like precision agriculture, satellite monitoring and AI-driven water management systems to modernize and secure its agricultural and water management practices.
He highlighted innovative urban resilience measures such as sponge cities, which managed excess floodwater by retaining rainwater and reducing flood risks.
The minister further stressed the need for stability and continuity in policy for sustainable progress.
Recalling the government’s efforts from 2013 to 2018 under Vision- 2025, he affirmed the Planning Ministry’s commitment to maintaining a focus on the nation’s long-term development goals despite political shifts. “The time has come to put knowledge into action, closing the knowing-doing gap and implementing sustainable solutions,” he asserted.
Calling for partnerships with academia, international experts and the private sector, Ahsan Iqbal encouraged organizations like the IWMI to support Pakistan’s climate resilience journey. “I invite IWMI to collaborate with the Planning Commission in developing a roadmap for addressing Pakistan’s environmental, climate, and social challenges in water and food security,” he said.
Recent Stories
Serbia's construction minister to resign after fatal roof collapse
Woman injured in Okara firing
Terrorist killed, weapon, ammunition recovered: ISPR
Increasing number of judges to help provide speedy justice: Advisor to Prime Min ..
Sabalenka advances to WTA Finals last four as Zheng ousts Rybakina
Senate passes three resolutions on Monday
2 laborer killed in Razaqabad area
Traffickers capsize boat off Comoros, killing 25: IOM
Foreign Secretary reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to UN peacekeeping
Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal pledges ..
Trump, Harris make last-ditch pleas to voters ahead of Election Day, with Muslim ..
MPAs directed to ensure presence in KP Assembly
More Stories From Business
-
Stock markets hesitant before knife-edge US election1 hour ago
-
Uzbek-Pakistani business forum: fostering trade,economic collaboration2 hours ago
-
JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Social Welfar3 hours ago
-
World bitterly needs peace: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem ..2 hours ago
-
APBUMA demands pro-export strategies2 hours ago
-
Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-related challenges2 hours ago
-
Aurangzeb, TPG Capital delegation discuss investment opportunities to boost economic growth2 hours ago
-
SBP reduces policy rate by 250 bps to 15 %2 hours ago
-
Ch. Shafay inaugurates upgraded lab at GCT2 hours ago
-
New ADB’s Country Director meets Finance Minister2 hours ago
-
PCJCCI keen to transform Pakistan's industrial economy2 hours ago
-
Provincial Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman says economic indicators improving2 hours ago