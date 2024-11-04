Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-related challenges

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Monday highlighted Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change-related disasters, calling for global support to combat the challenges confronted by the country on this front

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Monday highlighted Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change-related disasters, calling for global support to combat the challenges confronted by the country on this front.

He sought the international assistance while addressing the opening session of 4th Pakistan Water Week 2024, hosted by the International Water Management Institute (IWMI), which focused on "Building a Climate-Resilient Future: Pathways for Water and Food Security in Pakistan."

The minister emphasized the nation’s proactive role in addressing global water and food security issues, highlighting the urgency for collaborative global action.

He spoke candidly on Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change, despite its minimal contribution to global carbon emissions. “Pakistan stands on the frontlines of a crisis caused largely by others, and the poorest among us are paying the highest price,” he remarked, recalling the devastating floods of 2022, which left millions of Pakistanis suffering.

He stressed that international cooperation was essential in supporting Pakistan’s adaptation efforts, which have already impacted millions across the country.

Acknowledging global efforts to address water crises, Ahsan Iqbal praised international initiatives such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Decade of Action for Water (2018–2028).

He commended platforms like the UN Water Conference, Stockholm World Water Week, and Africa Water Week for promoting knowledge sharing and innovation. “Pakistan is an active participant in this global movement, striving to lead in water conservation and climate adaptation despite our vulnerabilities,” he affirmed.

Highlighting Pakistan's rich irrigation infrastructure, which spanned over approximately 17 million hectares,

The minister acknowledged the system's pressures from population growth, industrialization and environmental degradation.

He revealed that while agriculture consumed over 90 percent of Pakistan’s water resources, inefficient irrigation methods led to significant water losses, even up to 40% in some areas.

He cited climate-induced impacts, including floods, droughts and glacial melt that have disrupted the lives of over 40 million people and caused an economic loss surpassing $30 billion.

To address these challenges, Pakistan has outlined strategic objectives through its National Water Policy, launched in 2018, and allocated 12.2% of its Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) budget to water resource management.

With Rs 98 billion earmarked for water projects for the current fiscal year, Ahsan Iqbal underscored the government’s commitment to sustainable water management.

He further elaborated on the government's 5Es Framework, where environment and climate change held a prominent place, emphasizing water and food security.

Self-reliant adaptation, ecosystem-based strategies like the Recharge Pakistan program, and the National Flood Protection Plan, updated in light of the 2022 floods, reflect Pakistan’s strategic response to climate-induced natural disasters.

Recognizing food security as another critical issue, the minister highlighted Pakistan’s agricultural sector, which provided employment to 40% of the workforce and contributed around 20% to the GDP. Climate-induced challenges such as drought and water scarcity threatened food production and prices, he noted. With nearly 40% of children under five facing stunted growth, the government has responded with the Green Revolution 2.0 program, targeting a 30% reduction in food insecurity within two years, and the income support program, benefiting over 8 million families.

Ahsan Iqbal identified technology and innovation as transformative tools for ensuring water and food security. Under the vision of a "Tech Economy Revolution," he shared that Pakistan was advancing initiatives like precision agriculture, satellite monitoring and AI-driven water management systems to modernize and secure its agricultural and water management practices.

He highlighted innovative urban resilience measures such as sponge cities, which managed excess floodwater by retaining rainwater and reducing flood risks.

The minister further stressed the need for stability and continuity in policy for sustainable progress.

Recalling the government’s efforts from 2013 to 2018 under Vision- 2025, he affirmed the Planning Ministry’s commitment to maintaining a focus on the nation’s long-term development goals despite political shifts. “The time has come to put knowledge into action, closing the knowing-doing gap and implementing sustainable solutions,” he asserted.

Calling for partnerships with academia, international experts and the private sector, Ahsan Iqbal encouraged organizations like the IWMI to support Pakistan’s climate resilience journey. “I invite IWMI to collaborate with the Planning Commission in developing a roadmap for addressing Pakistan’s environmental, climate, and social challenges in water and food security,” he said.