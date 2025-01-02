Ways Discussed To Bolster Pak-US Trade
Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb was called on by Pakistan's Ambassador to the US, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh to discuss ways to bolster the Pakistan-US bilateral relationship, particularly in trade, investment, and economic cooperation.
The meeting highlighted the importance of the Pakistan-US partnership, with the US being Pakistan's largest trading partner and export destination. They agreed to enhance economic diplomacy, explore joint business ventures, and promote investment opportunities in Pakistan.
With Pakistan's positive macroeconomic developments, including improved economic indicators and stability, the minister and ambassador decided to capitalize on these opportunities by engaging the Pakistani diaspora and providing regular updates on macroeconomic data to encourage investment in Pakistan's growing economy.
This development is expected to further strengthen Pakistan's economic ties with the US, building on their seven-decade-long relationship.
Recent Stories
Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter network
UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, conveys condolences to US Govern ..
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation
Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait
DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024
MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit
19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR
Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months
Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..
Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..
China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months
More Stories From Business
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 111 more points5 minutes ago
-
Ways discussed to bolster Pak-US trade5 minutes ago
-
Gold rates increase by Rs.1,100 per tola25 minutes ago
-
ICCI, SECP host awareness session on 'ezifile' Portal to simplify company registration25 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report1 hour ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim2 hours ago
-
Asian stocks begin year on cautious note3 hours ago
-
Services exports grew by 7.8% in 05 months of FY 2024-254 hours ago
-
KPRA collects Rs.24.2bn in six months of FY 2024-25, showing 45pc growth4 hours ago
-
Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months5 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago