Ways Discussed To Bolster Pak-US Trade

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2025 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb was called on by Pakistan's Ambassador to the US, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh to discuss ways to bolster the Pakistan-US bilateral relationship, particularly in trade, investment, and economic cooperation.

The meeting highlighted the importance of the Pakistan-US partnership, with the US being Pakistan's largest trading partner and export destination. They agreed to enhance economic diplomacy, explore joint business ventures, and promote investment opportunities in Pakistan.

With Pakistan's positive macroeconomic developments, including improved economic indicators and stability, the minister and ambassador decided to capitalize on these opportunities by engaging the Pakistani diaspora and providing regular updates on macroeconomic data to encourage investment in Pakistan's growing economy.

This development is expected to further strengthen Pakistan's economic ties with the US, building on their seven-decade-long relationship.

