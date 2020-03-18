WB announces over $18 million for Pakistan to fight against COVID-19

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that Asian Development Bank has also announced $ 35 million for Pakistan including $ 5 million to defeat novel Coronavirus.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2020) World Bank (WB) announced $18.8 million support for Pakistan in fight against Coronavirus, the sources said here on Wednesday. The sources said that Asian Development Bank (ADB) would grant total $35 million to Pakistan including $ 5 million especially for Coronavirus.

They said that ADB would transfer this amount immediately to Pakistan at this difficult time of Coronavirus.

According to a declaration of Asian Development Bank, both international banks would provide this amount to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) which was fighting against Coronavirus.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the developed nations to waive off the loans given to poor countries due fears of Coronavirus.