WB Appreciates Govt’s Reform Initiatives, Assures Continued Support
Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2024 | 06:03 PM
Country Director World Bank, Najy Benhassine on Tuesday appreciated the government’s reform initiatives and reiterated the bank’s commitment to assist Pakistan in addressing economic challenges and achieving its developmental objectives
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Country Director World Bank, Najy Benhassine on Tuesday appreciated the government’s reform initiatives and reiterated the bank’s commitment to assist Pakistan in addressing economic challenges and achieving its developmental objectives.
During a meeting with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, the WB Country Director assured continued support from the bank in key identified areas.
The meeting was also attended by the Finance Secretary and senior officers of the Finance Division, according to press release issued by finance ministry.
During the meeting, the federal minister highlighted the importance of collaboration with the World Bank to support Pakistan’s economic reforms and development agenda.
He appreciated the World Bank’s financial and technical assistance across various sectors and reiterated the government’s commitment to fiscal discipline, sustainable growth, and efficient resource utilization.
Discussions focused on the establishment of a robust and transparent tax policy framework to enhance revenue mobilization and improve compliance while ensuring equitable taxation.
The World Bank team also offered technical assistance to streamline the budget-making process, adopting modern practices to improve transparency and accountability in public financial management, an effective debt management mechanism to ensure fiscal sustainability and reduce risks.
Issues related to Agricultural Income Tax Regime and GST harmonisation in coordination with provinces and enhanced focus on active role of National Tax Council also came under discussion.
The Finance Minister expressed gratitude for the WB’s support and reaffirmed the government’s resolve to implement reforms aimed at sustainable economic progress.
Recent Stories
Govt to launch solarization program, aiming to benefit 500,000 households: Nasir ..
Punjab Agriculture & Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani reviews prog ..
Realme Partners with PUBG Mobile Pakistan for 'The PUBGM realme Number 13 Tourna ..
CM Murad urges WAPDA to allocate 50 MGD of additional water for Karachi
Rupee sheds 09 pasia against dollar
Save Big on Fashion with Insignia’s Blessed Friday Sale
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turns bearish, loses 3,505 points
NUST showcases innovative technologies at IDEAS 2024
Lahore development plan reviewed
Pakistan, Belarus agree to promote bilateral ties through high-level exchanges, ..
AR Rahman’s Guitarist Mohini Daye responds to ‘relationship rumors
Pakistan, Belarus vows to further strengthen economic, trade ties
More Stories From Business
-
Rupee sheds 09 pasia against dollar2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turns bearish, loses 3,505 points2 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago
-
Cement exports increase 12.39% to $104.617 mln in four months4 hours ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 26 November 20242 minutes ago
-
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 26 November 20242 minutes ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES8 hours ago
-
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 26 November 20242 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 20249 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 20249 hours ago
-
Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreements, MoUs at Business Forum20 hours ago