Open Menu

WB Approves $46 Mln For KPK's Child Healthcare Services

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2023 | 08:28 PM

WB approves $46 mln for KPK's child healthcare services

The World (WB) has approved $46 million to help increase access to child healthcare services and enhance citizen-centered service delivery in selected districts of khyber pakhtunkhwa province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ):The World (WB) has approved $46 million to help increase access to child healthcare services and enhance citizen-centered service delivery in selected districts of khyber pakhtunkhwa province.

The WB's Board of Executive Directors approved the financing under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Citizen Centered Service Delivery Project.

According to WB press statement, the project would support both supply and demand side interventions to improve health service delivery in the province, as well as the operations of citizen-centric administrative facilitation centers in the Newly Merged Districts.

"The Project will support the government in expanding the provision of Child Wellness Grants targeted at mothers, provided they attend health awareness sessions", said Najy Benhassine, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan. "It will also help improve access to quality child health-related services," Benhassine added.

Nearly 300,000 children under the age of two will benefit from Child Welfare Grants (CWGs), the statement said.

To mitigate the financial barriers associated with the use of these services, families of these children will receive Rs.12,500 (approximately US$45), spread over five visits, for attending the health awareness sessions and growth monitoring of their child.

The project will also support the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in the adoption of the one-window operation model of the Citizen Facilitation Centers (CFC) to promote essential service delivery to the local population.

The CFCs, in addition to the provision of Child Wellness Grants, offer vital services to the local communities such as registration services including recording of birth, death, marriage, divorce, family registration etc. 560,000 individuals will be utilizing the services provided at the CFCs.

"The project will facilitate the transition of the program to the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bridging the continuity of the activities under the 40 CFCs already established with the support of the Federal Government," said Amjad Zafar Khan, Task Team Leader for the project.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa World Bank Marriage Divorce Family From Government Million

Recent Stories

Babar Azam, others players likely to miss Haris Ra ..

Babar Azam, others players likely to miss Haris Rauf’s reception tonight

8 minutes ago
 Naqvi inspects lodging construction site at PIC

Naqvi inspects lodging construction site at PIC

19 minutes ago
 House robbery traced, two thieves held

House robbery traced, two thieves held

19 minutes ago
 PTI chief again skips appearance in toshakhana ca ..

PTI chief again skips appearance in toshakhana case

19 minutes ago
 KMC cancels license of firm to collect gate entry ..

KMC cancels license of firm to collect gate entry fee of Safari Park

16 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 holds flood rescue mock exercise

Rescue 1122 holds flood rescue mock exercise

16 minutes ago
Young girl shot dead in Jalvi Market

Young girl shot dead in Jalvi Market

17 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) instructs for recov ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) instructs for recovery of Ali Nawaz's brother

17 minutes ago
 Rally taken out at IUB to condemn burning of Quran ..

Rally taken out at IUB to condemn burning of Quran

17 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews facilities at hospitals

20 minutes ago
 Russians, and if children in Russia should continu ..

Russians, and if children in Russia should continue their studies during the sum ..

20 minutes ago
 No compromise on nobility of Prophethood, sanctity ..

No compromise on nobility of Prophethood, sanctity of Quran: Ashrafi

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business