UrduPoint.com

WB Delegation Meets Finance Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2023 | 11:33 PM

WB delegation meets Finance Minister

A World Bank delegation headed by Ms. Mamta Murthi, Vice President of the World Bank for Human Development held a meeting with Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ):A World Bank delegation headed by Ms. Mamta Murthi, Vice President of the World Bank for Human Development held a meeting with Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Secretary Finance, Special Secretary Finance, and other senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting, said a press release.

The minister appreciated the role of the World Bank as one of the major development partners of Pakistan.

He praised the World Bank's development projects in Pakistan and expressed gratitude for the financial and technical assistance being provided by the World Bank for meeting the development needs of the country.

Vice President, Ms. Murthi, emphasized the importance of investing in human capital, particularly in education, health and nutrition, social protection, population control, and women's development.

She also highlighted the importance of local ownership and community participation in implementing development projects.

Furthermore, she shared her views on the best Human Development practices being followed in the region and expressed the desire to initiate the same practices in Pakistan as well.

The Finance Minister apprised the Vice President about the government's policies and programs related to key areas of human development in order to uplift the masses and eliminate poverty in the country.

The minister also expressed the commitment of the government to work in collaboration with the World Bank to achieve their shared goals of sustainable development in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Bank Education Ishaq Dar Same Women From Government Best

Recent Stories

ERC to support reconstruction plans in Tishreen Un ..

ERC to support reconstruction plans in Tishreen University in Syrian

4 minutes ago
 On behalf of the UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed ..

On behalf of the UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in London for King Cha ..

4 minutes ago
 UAEBBY calls on creatives and publishers to partic ..

UAEBBY calls on creatives and publishers to participate in 15th Etisalat Award f ..

19 minutes ago
 Hashim for timely completion of electricity uplift ..

Hashim for timely completion of electricity uplifting projects

20 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervez Ashraf expr ..

National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervez Ashraf expresses deep sorrow over death o ..

20 minutes ago
 Kirby Says US May Never be Able to Fully Understan ..

Kirby Says US May Never be Able to Fully Understand What Happened With Drone Ove ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.