WB delegation meets Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ):A World Bank delegation headed by Ms. Mamta Murthi, Vice President of the World Bank for Human Development held a meeting with Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Secretary Finance, Special Secretary Finance, and other senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting, said a press release.

The minister appreciated the role of the World Bank as one of the major development partners of Pakistan.

He praised the World Bank's development projects in Pakistan and expressed gratitude for the financial and technical assistance being provided by the World Bank for meeting the development needs of the country.

Vice President, Ms. Murthi, emphasized the importance of investing in human capital, particularly in education, health and nutrition, social protection, population control, and women's development.

She also highlighted the importance of local ownership and community participation in implementing development projects.

Furthermore, she shared her views on the best Human Development practices being followed in the region and expressed the desire to initiate the same practices in Pakistan as well.

The Finance Minister apprised the Vice President about the government's policies and programs related to key areas of human development in order to uplift the masses and eliminate poverty in the country.

The minister also expressed the commitment of the government to work in collaboration with the World Bank to achieve their shared goals of sustainable development in Pakistan.