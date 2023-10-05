Open Menu

WB Director, Planning Minister Discuss Rehabilitation Projects In Flood-hit Areas

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2023 | 06:20 PM

WB director, Planning minister discuss rehabilitation projects in flood-hit areas

World Bank (WB) Country Director for Pakistan Najy Benhassine Thursday called on Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed and discussed the progress and implementation of the rehabilitation and reconstruction projects in the flood-affected areas

Secretary Awais Manzur Sumra and senior officials of the Ministry also attended the meeting that reviewed the current status of the projects' implementation, a news release said.

Secretary Awais Manzur Sumra and senior officials of the Ministry also attended the meeting that reviewed the current status of the projects' implementation, a news release said.

The two sides discussed the WB-funded projects related to infrastructure development, energy, environment and other flood-affected rehabilitation.

The WB country director appreciated the work of the caretaker government especially the Ministry of Planning for early implementation of projects, assuring his institution’s continued support for Pakistan in future.

The Planning minister expressed his gratitude for the WB support, being provided in the flood-damage recovery efforts and mitigating the sufferings of the flood-affected people.

Sami Saeed directed the relevant ‘implementing authorities’ to expedite the pace of rehabilitation and reconstruction projects in the flood-affected areas.

More Stories From Business