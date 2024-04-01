(@Abdulla99267510)

The importance of strengthening partnerships with international financial institutions like IFC and WB was highlighted.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2024) World Bank and International Finance Corporation on Monday expressed their continued support for the Pakistan's development goals and agendas for the welfare of the people.

This was expressed by organizations' delegates including Country Director WB Najy Benhassine and Country Manager of the IFC Zeeshan Ahmed Sheikh during their meeting with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb in Islamabad on Monday.

They discussed the collaborative development strategies and initiatives aimed at promoting economic growth, enhancing financial stability, and fostering sustainable development within the country.

During the meeting, the importance of strengthening partnerships with international financial institutions like IFC and WB was highlighted.

The Minister also highlighted the Government's commitment to creating an enabling environment for private sector investment and ensuring transparency and accountability in financial matters.

Respective representatives from WB and IFC appreciated the efforts of the Government aimed at bringing reforms in economic and financial sectors to ensure sustained economic growth in terms of expanding the tax base, SOEs restructuring, and Privatization.

They also discussed potential areas of cooperation and investment opportunities in various sectors, including agriculture, power sector, and IT.