WB, IFC Express Continued Support For Pakistan's Development Agendas
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 01, 2024 | 06:10 PM
The importance of strengthening partnerships with international financial institutions like IFC and WB was highlighted.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2024) World Bank and International Finance Corporation on Monday expressed their continued support for the Pakistan's development goals and agendas for the welfare of the people.
This was expressed by organizations' delegates including Country Director WB Najy Benhassine and Country Manager of the IFC Zeeshan Ahmed Sheikh during their meeting with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb in Islamabad on Monday.
They discussed the collaborative development strategies and initiatives aimed at promoting economic growth, enhancing financial stability, and fostering sustainable development within the country.
During the meeting, the importance of strengthening partnerships with international financial institutions like IFC and WB was highlighted.
The Minister also highlighted the Government's commitment to creating an enabling environment for private sector investment and ensuring transparency and accountability in financial matters.
Respective representatives from WB and IFC appreciated the efforts of the Government aimed at bringing reforms in economic and financial sectors to ensure sustained economic growth in terms of expanding the tax base, SOEs restructuring, and Privatization.
They also discussed potential areas of cooperation and investment opportunities in various sectors, including agriculture, power sector, and IT.
Recent Stories
IHC judges’ letter: Former CJP Jilani recuses himself from heading commission
PSX stays bearish, loses 208 points
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar
PSX loses 208 points
Shipping activity at Port Qasim
ICCI, CDA sign MoU for upgrading, maintaining public washrooms
98th draw of 750 rupees prize Bonds to be held on April 15
Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now to find out how!!!
IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice
Thai explores opportunities at Sri Lankan Hambantota International Port
China's economy robust in Q1, higher rate expected ahead: report
Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Review of the vivo V30 5G
More Stories From Business
-
PTEA demands initiatives for economy revival41 minutes ago
-
China's road logistics price index dips41 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bearish, loses 208 points28 minutes ago
-
CPI inflation decelerates to 20.7 percent in March2 hours ago
-
Pak-Japan Pledge to boost trade relations2 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar28 minutes ago
-
PSX loses 208 points28 minutes ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim28 minutes ago
-
Exports increase by 8.93 % to $22.914 bln in 9 months2 hours ago
-
98th draw of 750 rupees prize Bonds to be held on April 1527 minutes ago
-
China's economy robust in Q1, higher rate expected ahead: report28 minutes ago
-
Gold rates increased by Rs2,800 and reached to Rs237,600 per tola4 hours ago