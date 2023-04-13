WB, KPEC join hands with KP to establish IBD Park

A team of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) comprising Chief Commercial Officer, Chief Zones Management, HoD Executive Office and Manager Peshawar EZ along with officials of World Bank and Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) visited the proposed site for Inclusive Business Development Park in Peshawar EZ, the other day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ):A team of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) comprising Chief Commercial Officer, Chief Zones Management, HoD Executive Office and Manager Peshawar EZ along with officials of World Bank and Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) visited the proposed site for Inclusive Business Development Park in Peshawar EZ, the other day.

According to a spokesman of the company on Thursday, the World Bank and KPEC have teamed up with the provincial government to fund the development of an Inclusive Business Development Park.

The establishment of the Inclusive Business Development Park is aimed at facilitating small business growth and entry into the mainstream market.

The KP-EZDMC will run the project within the Peshawar Economic Zone, which was recently selected as the site for the project. This initiative is set to pave the way for small businesses to scale up and break barriers to entry, with the support and supervision of the provincial government.

It promises to empower gender inclusive small enterprises and promote economic development in the region.