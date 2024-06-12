WB Maintains 3.3 Pct Growth Forecast For Romanian Economy
Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 06:29 PM
BUCHAREST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The World Bank has upheld its forecast for Romania's economy, projecting a 3.3 percent growth for 2024 and 3.8 percent in 2025, consistent with its January estimates.
The WB's latest Global Economic Prospects report also anticipates a 3.8 percent gross domestic product (GDP) increase for Romania in 2026.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has maintained its forecast of a 3.2 percent growth for 2024, unchanged from its September 2023 estimates, with an expected acceleration to 3.4 percent in 2025. The EBRD cautioned that Romania's main economic vulnerability lies in its fiscal position.
The European Commission's spring economic forecasts, published in May, project that Romania's real GDP growth will surpass 3 percent over the forecast horizon.
The Commission said that this growth is driven by accelerating private consumption supported by higher real disposable incomes. Financial conditions are expected to ease, and public investment is projected to remain robust, although external demand from main European Union trading partners is anticipated to be weak in 2024.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised its growth estimates for Romania, lowering the forecast from 3.8 percent in October to 2.8 percent, according to the April World Economic Outlook report.
