UrduPoint.com

WB Maintains Pakistan's GDP Growth Forecast At 2% For FY23

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2023 | 10:06 PM

WB maintains Pakistan's GDP growth forecast at 2% for FY23

The World Bank in its latest report has forecast Pakistan's real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to grow at 2.0% in the fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23) that is same as projected in the October 2022 Pakistan Development Update

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ):The World Bank in its latest report has forecast Pakistan's real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to grow at 2.0% in the fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23) that is same as projected in the October 2022 Pakistan Development Update.

The World Bank, in its report Global Economic Prospects-January 2023 released on Tuesday, said Pakistan's real GDP was projected at 2 percent in FY2022/23, half the pace that was anticipated last June.

The report said in Pakistan, an already precarious economic situation, with low foreign exchange reserves and large fiscal and current account deficits, was exacerbated last August by severe flooding, which cost many lives. About one-third of the country's land area was affected, damaging infrastructure, and directly affecting about 15 percent of the population. Recovery and reconstruction needs were expected to be 1.6 times the FY2022/23 national development budget.

It added the flooding was likely to have seriously damaged agricultural production�which accounts for 23 percent of GDP and 37 percent of employment�by disrupting the current and upcoming planting seasons and pushed between 5.8 and 9 million people into poverty. Policy uncertainty further complicated the economic outlook.

Pakistan, with low foreign exchange reserves and rising sovereign risk, saw its currency depreciate by 14 percent between June and December and its country risk premium rise by 15 percentage points over this same period. Pakistan's consumer price inflation reached 24.5 percent in December on an annual basis, recently coming off its highest rate since the 1970s.

The report said,"Pakistan faces challenging economic conditions, including the repercussions of the recent flooding and continued policy and political uncertainty. As the country implements policy measures to stabilize macroeconomic conditions, inflationary pressures dissipate, and rebuilding begins following the floods, growth is expected pronounced than in much of the rest of the region, as adequate policy buffers have provided breathing room to support the ongoing recovery and boost public investment. Pakistan and Sri Lanka have had to tighten policies more rapidly in pursuit of macroeconomic stability.

"The recent floods in Pakistan are estimated to have caused damage equivalent to about 4.8 percent of GDP. Extreme weather events can exacerbate food deprivation, cut the region off from essential supplies, destroy infrastructure, and directly impede agricultural production", the report added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather World Bank Exchange Sri Lanka Budget Same Price June August October December From Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Pashinyan Says Some CSTO Allies Closer With Azerba ..

Pashinyan Says Some CSTO Allies Closer With Azerbaijan Than With Armenia

4 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s Jay Vine crowned Australian ITT Champio ..

UAE&#039;s Jay Vine crowned Australian ITT Champion

25 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates DUPHAT 2023

Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates DUPHAT 2023

25 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives winners of 3rd Mohamm ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives winners of 3rd Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Globa ..

25 minutes ago
 IPC Minister, Argentinian ambassador discuss scope ..

IPC Minister, Argentinian ambassador discuss scope of cooperation in sports

6 minutes ago
 SWAT project to play vital role in improving irrig ..

SWAT project to play vital role in improving irrigation system: Greg Browder

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.