WB, Pakistan Discuss Country Partnership Framework
Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2025 | 07:41 PM
A follow-up meeting was held here Monday between Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and the World Bank team to discuss Pakistan's national growth and fiscal program under the 10-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF), with $20 billion commitments
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) A follow-up meeting was held here Monday between Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and the World Bank team to discuss Pakistan's national growth and fiscal program under the 10-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF), with $20 billion commitments.
According to press release issued by finance ministry, the framework focuses on key development areas including health, education, climate resilience, and sustainable growth. Among others, the meeting was attended by senior officers from the Ministry of Finance and the Federal Board of Revenue.
The primary focus of the meeting was a continued discussion on the WB’s investment financing for economic reforms, the press release said adding the bank team presented their ongoing work regarding the preparation of a comprehensive National Growth and Fiscal Program.
This program covers a wide range of critical subjects related to economic and fiscal reforms, including strategies aimed at unlocking constraints to inclusive and sustainable growth, mobilizing revenues, improving expenditure quality, and enhancing efficiency and accountability in service delivery.
A major goal of these reforms is to create the necessary conditions for increased productive private investment while ensuring more public resources are allocated for inclusive development.
The World Bank also briefed the Finance Minister on their ongoing data analysis of policy proposals and recommendations gathered from various chambers, trade bodies, and associations during the pre-budget consultations.
This collaborative approach is aligned with the government’s early budget process, which was brought forward to January this year to ensure a robust and realistic revenue policy based on sound economic considerations.
During the meeting, Minister Aurangzeb emphasized the need for a comprehensive and integrated approach to fiscal, trade, and private sector reforms that spans both the federal and provincial levels.
He highlighted the importance of designing reforms that are incentivized through outcome-based and performance-based indicators directly linked to human development and socio-economic growth.
The Finance Minister reiterated that a nationally coordinated approach, as exemplified by the National Fiscal Pact, is crucial to ensuring macroeconomic stability. He stressed that this unified approach would be the cornerstone for achieving the country’s aspirations for inclusive and sustainable economic growth, ensuring the well-being of all citizens.
The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to continued collaboration between the Ministry of Finance, the World Bank, and all relevant stakeholders, in order to advance the reform agenda and drive positive change for the future of Pakistan’s economy.
Recent Stories
Finance Minister never made statement about govt employees' salaries, pension: M ..
Afghan Interior Ministry denies reports of Sirajuddin Haqqani’s resignation
Crackdown on hawala & hundi leads to significant increase in remittances: Federa ..
Rabdan Academy earns European EFQM certification
Rupee strengthens in interbank Market, Dollar gains in Open Market
Dubai Municipality launches ‘Home First’ initiative to provide comprehensive ..
Gold prices go up to an all-time high once again in Pakistan
Cricketer collapses, dies in Adelaide amid Australia heatwave
Model Nadia Hussain apologizes to FIA over bribery allegation
Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Hosts Prestigious Suhoor Gathering with Dignit ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Attends Ramadan Suhoor at Ismaili Centre Dubai, H ..
Grand Iftar Dinner Honoring Journalists in Ajman
More Stories From Business
-
Finance Minister never made statement about govt employees' salaries, pension: Ministry7 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on hawala & hundi leads to significant increase in remittances: Federal Minister for Finan ..12 minutes ago
-
CCP intensifies efforts to promote fair competition26 minutes ago
-
Rupee strengthens in interbank Market, Dollar gains in Open Market34 minutes ago
-
Gold prices go up to an all-time high once again in Pakistan54 minutes ago
-
Nasir Qureshi calls for enhance trade cooperation between ICCI, Uzbekistan1 hour ago
-
Industrial production falls by 1.78% in 7 months1 hour ago
-
Textile exports surge by 9.3% in 8 months1 hour ago
-
SAPM shares priorities to revive industrial sector2 hours ago
-
Afiniti, finance minister discuss AI expansion2 hours ago
-
No proposal to increase salaries, pensions under consideration this year: FinMin2 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 05 paisa against dollar5 minutes ago