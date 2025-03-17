WB, Pakistan discuss Country Partnership Framework

A follow-up meeting was held here Monday between Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and the World Bank team to discuss Pakistan's national growth and fiscal program under the 10-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF), with $20 billion commitments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) A follow-up meeting was held here Monday between Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and the World Bank team to discuss Pakistan's national growth and fiscal program under the 10-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF), with $20 billion commitments.

According to press release issued by finance ministry, the framework focuses on key development areas including health, education, climate resilience, and sustainable growth. Among others, the meeting was attended by senior officers from the Ministry of Finance and the Federal Board of Revenue.

The primary focus of the meeting was a continued discussion on the WB’s investment financing for economic reforms, the press release said adding the bank team presented their ongoing work regarding the preparation of a comprehensive National Growth and Fiscal Program.

This program covers a wide range of critical subjects related to economic and fiscal reforms, including strategies aimed at unlocking constraints to inclusive and sustainable growth, mobilizing revenues, improving expenditure quality, and enhancing efficiency and accountability in service delivery.

A major goal of these reforms is to create the necessary conditions for increased productive private investment while ensuring more public resources are allocated for inclusive development.

The World Bank also briefed the Finance Minister on their ongoing data analysis of policy proposals and recommendations gathered from various chambers, trade bodies, and associations during the pre-budget consultations.

This collaborative approach is aligned with the government’s early budget process, which was brought forward to January this year to ensure a robust and realistic revenue policy based on sound economic considerations.

During the meeting, Minister Aurangzeb emphasized the need for a comprehensive and integrated approach to fiscal, trade, and private sector reforms that spans both the federal and provincial levels.

He highlighted the importance of designing reforms that are incentivized through outcome-based and performance-based indicators directly linked to human development and socio-economic growth.

The Finance Minister reiterated that a nationally coordinated approach, as exemplified by the National Fiscal Pact, is crucial to ensuring macroeconomic stability. He stressed that this unified approach would be the cornerstone for achieving the country’s aspirations for inclusive and sustainable economic growth, ensuring the well-being of all citizens.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to continued collaboration between the Ministry of Finance, the World Bank, and all relevant stakeholders, in order to advance the reform agenda and drive positive change for the future of Pakistan’s economy.