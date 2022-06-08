UrduPoint.com

WB Predicts Pakistan's GDP Growth Rate At 4 Per Cent For Next Fiscal Year

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 08, 2022 | 12:28 PM

WB predicts Pakistan's GDP growth rate at 4 per cent for next fiscal year

The World Bank says growth rate in Pakistan is expected to be moderate from 5.7% in FY2020/21 to 4.0% in 2022/23 as foreign demand slowed significantly and policy support is withdrawn to contain external and fiscal imbalances.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2022) The World Bank (WB) on Wednesday predicted a moderate Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate for Pakistan standing at 4% for the incoming fiscal year, 2022-23.

In it's report, the WB mentioned the Pakistani government's preliminary estimate for real GDP (factor cost) growth for the outgoing FY — that is 6%.

It also mentioned the regional economies, saying that these prioritised structural reforms to boost their economic growth.

The WB said, “In Pakistan, growth is expected to be moderate from 5.7% in FY2020/21 to 4.0% in 2022/23 as foreign demand slowed significantly and policy support is withdrawn to contain external and fiscal imbalances,”.

The Pakistan's government had officially approved projections of 5 per cent for the next budget.

The government also improved its monetary policy framework by reinforcing its central bank's functional and administrative autonomy, which restricted the government from borrowing from the central bank, and entrenching price stability as monetary policy’s Primary objective.

Policy rates were raised by 7 percentage points in response. In India, rising inflationary pressures led to an unscheduled policy rate hike in May. In Pakistan, the central bank raised rates by 4 percentage points since April.

Some authorities implemented policies to cushion the impact of high inflation. In Pakistan, for example, the government announced an energy price reduction package in February (World Bank 2022). However, gasoline and diesel pump prices were recently increased, it added.

For the region excluding India, stronger-than-expected rebounds from the pandemic in Bangladesh and Pakistan helped to boost activity through early 2022, helping to maintain robust growth during their fiscal year 2021/22, ending June 2022. In Bangladesh and Pakistan, goods exports grew by over 25% so far this fiscal year (to April), and manufacturing production in both countries expanded at its fastest pace in at least four years. But the war in Ukraine dampened activity, as rising food and energy prices stunted purchasing power and increased uncertainty.

The WB report stated that the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine weighed on growth in the South Asia Region (SAR) after a solid recovery in the second half of last year and amplified pre-existing vulnerabilities.

While the direct impacts from trade and financial exposure to Russia and Ukraine are minimal, spillovers from rising commodity prices, higher borrowing costs and weaker external demand are significant.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Bank Bangladesh Exports Ukraine Russia Budget Bank Price Saudi Arabia Riyals February April May June From Government Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Look what players say about Multan?

Look what players say about Multan?

24 minutes ago
 Flour supply at Rs 40 per kg started in KP: Marriy ..

Flour supply at Rs 40 per kg started in KP: Marriyum Aurangzeb

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Jun ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th June 2022

3 hours ago
 Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on ..

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on Saturdays

19 hours ago
 Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD th ..

Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD thesis seminar on Ovum Pick-up & ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.