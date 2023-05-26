UrduPoint.com

WB Support Mission Visits Site To Review Progress On Ongoing Flood Emergency, Rehabilitation Work

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2023

WB support mission visits site to review progress on ongoing Flood Emergency, Rehabilitation work

The World Bank (WB) support mission Friday visited the site of the Aral regulator of Manchar Lake to review the progress on the ongoing Flood Emergency and Rehabilitation work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ):The World Bank (WB) support mission Friday visited the site of the Aral regulator of Manchar Lake to review the progress on the ongoing Flood Emergency and Rehabilitation work.

"The visiting World Bank Team was informed that the water discharge from Aral Regulator on Manchar Lake would be increased to 52000 cusecs from 12000 cusecs to save the local population from floods under the Rehabilitation program funded by the World Bank", Spokesperson Sindh Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project said in a statement issued here.

The number of gates for the discharge of water has also been increased to 14 from 3 to make the flow of water smooth to reduce the pressure on the waterway banks.

The team was further informed that the bund has been raised by six feet to mitigate the effects of High-level floods in the area.

The team also held an interactive session with the representatives of the Civil Society Group at Sehwan to make suggestions to the Government of Sindh to strengthen community ownership and its benefits.

The Group requested the Bank to operationalize 39 Reverse Osmosis plants for drinking water which had become dysfunctional due to the high-level floods of last year.

In his concluding remarks, the head of mission informed the Civil Society Group that World Bank will soon start a livelihood program for the flood affectees to ameliorate the lot with a focus on women and poverty alleviation.

He also highlighted the need to reduce the risks of floods under climate change.

