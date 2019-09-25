UrduPoint.com
WB Team, NBP Discuss Dynamics Of Pakistan's Financial Sector

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 02:57 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ):The World Bank technical team (FCI) visited National Bank of Pakistan Head Office here to discuss the dynamics of Pakistan's financial sectors, particularly the development finance landscape and the role NBP can play in this area.

The World Bank Group is conducting this analysis on the request of the Ministry of Finance and the State Bank of Pakistan, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The World Bank Group plays a critical role in advancing development finance in Pakistan since it can leverage its financial sector expertise by holding country engagement and dialogue, financing and risk-sharing instruments, unique datasets and research capacity, and influence with standard-setting bodies.

Marius Vismantas (Lead Financial Sector Specialist) and Ms.

Namoos Zaheer (Senior Financial Sector Specialist) met Rehmat Ali Hasnie, SEVP/Group Chief, Inclusive Development Group and Faisal Ahmed Topra, SEVP/Group Chief, Strategy & Development Analytics Group, discussed various initiatives planned by NBP for development finance and priority sectors including agriculture, SME, Housing and Microfinance.

Rehmat Ali Hasnie informed the representatives on NBP's initiative to reposition itself and increase its market penetration and growth in the priority sectors of the economy.

The World Bank team appreciated the renewed focus of NBP and assured of its support for further development of these sectors that are essential contributors to Pakistan's economy.

