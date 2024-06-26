WB Team Reviews Progress On KP Tourism Project
Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2024 | 06:26 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) A high-level delegation from the World Bank's Implementation Support Mission visited the Planning and Development Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to review the progress of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE).
The meeting, chaired by Secretary Planning and Development Department, Shahidullah Khan, discussed the project's milestones and timelines.
The Secretary emphasized the need for expediting project activities to ensure timely completion and optimal impact.
The KITE project aims to enhance tourism infrastructure, promote cultural heritage, and support economic development in the province.
The World Bank team appreciated the progress made so far and offered support and guidance to ensure the project's successful completion.
The project's successful implementation is expected to boost tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, creating jobs and economic opportunities for the local communities.
