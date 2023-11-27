Open Menu

WB To Launch ‘Policy Notes’ For Pakistan’s Key-area Reforms On Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2023 | 06:03 PM

WB to launch ‘Policy Notes’ for Pakistan’s key-area reforms on Tuesday

The World Bank (WB) will present a series of ‘Policy Notes’ on Tuesday outlining the most critical policy shifts for Pakistan’s key areas including achieving fiscal sustainability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The World Bank (WB) will present a series of ‘Policy Notes’ on Tuesday outlining the most critical policy shifts for Pakistan’s key areas including achieving fiscal sustainability.

The policy notes have been compiled after months of dialogue, under the initiative “Reforms for a Brighter Future: Time to Decide,” which focuses on fiscal sustainability, private sector growth, energy, stunting, learning poverty, agriculture, and climate change.

The launch event would present the findings from outreach and engagements conducted across the country, and inform the public policy dialogue on moving towards a productive, sustainable, resilient, and healthy Pakistan.

The event will include opening remarks from WB Country Director for Pakistan Najy Benhassine and a keynote address by WB Regional Vice President for South Asia Martin Raiser, besides discussion sessions on Pakistan’s human capital crisis and addressing Pakistan’s macro-fiscal challenges.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Bank Agriculture Event From Asia

Recent Stories

Welfare of overseas Pakistanis, resolution of issu ..

Welfare of overseas Pakistanis, resolution of issues among govt’s top prioriti ..

36 minutes ago
 Deadly storm cuts power to nearly 2 mn people in R ..

Deadly storm cuts power to nearly 2 mn people in Russia, Ukraine

36 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders improved facilities in FIC

Commissioner orders improved facilities in FIC

39 minutes ago
 Climate change gets in the way of French oyster cu ..

Climate change gets in the way of French oyster culture

39 minutes ago
 Three wedding halls fined for violations

Three wedding halls fined for violations

39 minutes ago
 Two held with narcotics:

Two held with narcotics:

39 minutes ago
Court rejects NAB’s plea to extend PTI chief’s ..

Court rejects NAB’s plea to extend PTI chief’s physical remand in £190m cas ..

39 minutes ago
 Working group formed for artificial rain in Lahore

Working group formed for artificial rain in Lahore

58 minutes ago
 ERP committee meeting held at LESCO

ERP committee meeting held at LESCO

58 minutes ago
 PSX gains 725 points to close at 59,811

PSX gains 725 points to close at 59,811

58 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador Celebrates Successful Completion o ..

U.S. Ambassador Celebrates Successful Completion of 12-Year, $44.6 Million USAID ..

1 hour ago
 Commander of Royal Saudi Land Forces calls on COAS ..

Commander of Royal Saudi Land Forces calls on COAS, discusses mutual cooperation ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business