UrduPoint.com

WCCI Delegation Calls On Commissioner To Apprise Of Problems

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 08:29 PM

WCCI delegation calls on Commissioner to apprise of problems

A delegation of Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (WCCI) called on Commissioner Multan Division, Dr Irshad Ahmad at his office here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :A delegation of Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (WCCI) called on Commissioner Multan Division, Dr Irshad Ahmad at his office here on Tuesday.

It apprised him of the problems faced by the women entrepreneurs saying rented building of chamber and paucity of funds besides unavailability of display centre for women crafts are some of major problems.

He ensured to resolve the issues of Women Chamber adding that Punjab Government was taking practical steps for progress and empowerment of women.

Home based entrepreneurs should have an access to world markets which will help improving economy of the country, he informed.

The delegation consisted of WCCI vice president Sadia Ali, Filza Mumtaz while Additional Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmad was also present during the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Multan World Government Of Punjab Progress Chamber Women Market Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Chinese Military to Conduct Patrol Near Taiwan

Chinese Military to Conduct Patrol Near Taiwan

1 minute ago
 Youth must set their path in the light of Iqbal's ..

Youth must set their path in the light of Iqbal's philosophy: Fayyaz

1 minute ago
 England to require vaccination for all health serv ..

England to require vaccination for all health service workers: govt

1 minute ago
 RBISE announces 9th class result 2021

RBISE announces 9th class result 2021

4 minutes ago
 ICC name match officials for T20 CWC semis

ICC name match officials for T20 CWC semis

4 minutes ago
 Two women die in road accident

Two women die in road accident

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.