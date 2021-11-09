WCCI delegation calls on Commissioner to apprise of problems

A delegation of Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (WCCI) called on Commissioner Multan Division, Dr Irshad Ahmad at his office here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :A delegation of Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (WCCI) called on Commissioner Multan Division, Dr Irshad Ahmad at his office here on Tuesday.

It apprised him of the problems faced by the women entrepreneurs saying rented building of chamber and paucity of funds besides unavailability of display centre for women crafts are some of major problems.

He ensured to resolve the issues of Women Chamber adding that Punjab Government was taking practical steps for progress and empowerment of women.

Home based entrepreneurs should have an access to world markets which will help improving economy of the country, he informed.

The delegation consisted of WCCI vice president Sadia Ali, Filza Mumtaz while Additional Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmad was also present during the meeting.