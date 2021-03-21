WCCI Mardan to market products of rural women

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :The founder of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Mardan, Ambrin Khan Hoti Sunday said that the trade body would introduce the products of rural women in domestic and foreign markets.

Addressing a function held under the auspices of WCCI Mardan, she said the initiative will not only improve the socio-economic conditions of women rather would also strengthen the national economy.

Prominent industrialist and former member National Assembly, Haji Nasim-ur- Rehman, former president Mardan Chamber, Kaleemullah, Qazi Saeed and others also addressed the function.

The founder of WCCI Mardan said that women in developed countries play equal role in national development. She said that during the current era of price hike putting economic burden on only men are affecting their capabilities.

She said that our religion had neither imposed any restriction on the participation of women in economic activities nor had stopped it from the financial support of their family.

She said that women are more than 50% of the total population of Pakistan, saying not providing employment opportunities for them is injustice.

She said that the women of Pakistan are fully capable and performing their responsibilities in different sectors efficiently. She also called for keeping the doors of education open for them.

She said that women operating house-based industry would be encouraged on priority basis as a large number of women are dependent home-based industries.