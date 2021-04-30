UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WCCI, Smeda Agree To Enhance 'professional Skills' Of Businesswomen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

WCCI, Smeda agree to enhance 'professional skills' of businesswomen

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Peshawar and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) Friday agreed to enhance professional skills of small-scale women businesspersons in different trades, promotion of finishing products as well as facilitate them in 'tax-related' matters.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between WCCI Peshawar president Rabail Riaz and Smeda provincial chief Rashid Aman here in his office.

On the occasion, the meeting discussed a number of proposals regarding economic empowerment of SMEs businesswomen, initiation of special training programs and marketing their finished handmade products in an efficient manner through holding joint trade exhibitions and decided to formulate a joint strategy in this regard.

Rabail Riaz urged the Smeda to take measures for facilitating businesswomen attached with small scale businesses and trade activities, besides she emphasized to arrange special training sessions to build their professional skills and abilities to make finishing products in an efficient way.

Women were playing a pivotal role in economic development of the country, the WCCI chief said.

However, she stressed the government subordinate institutions needed to provide businesswomen ample opportunities to promote their products and businesses in a well-organised manner.

Rashid Aman while speaking on the occasion assured that Smeda would take steps to facilitate SMEs businesswomen at every level.

He agreed with proposals of WCCI chief Rabail Riaz regarding holding training sessions and guidance of tax-system and others which would be implemented with joint consultation and cooperation.

The official said the SMEDA had taken pragmatic steps for development of small and medium enterprises because the small businesses have a pivotal role in the economic development of the country, he added.

Rashid Aman said that Smeda will extend cooperation to facilitate businesswomen and building of their professional capabilities in different trades as well as promotion of finishing products in a befitting manner.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Peshawar Rashid Chamber Women Commerce Government Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

PM admits he made mistakes in the past

7 minutes ago

Mohammad Yousaf shares secret of Babar Azam’s su ..

23 minutes ago

Safi leads Moroccan one-two on closing night of 20 ..

27 minutes ago

DDWP approves project worth Rs. 651.771 miln

1 minute ago

PAL organizes Pashto Int'l "Hamdiya & Naatiya Mush ..

1 minute ago

Kremlin Unaware of Details of Detention of Space O ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.