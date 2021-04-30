WCCI, Smeda agree to enhance 'professional skills' of businesswomen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Peshawar and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) Friday agreed to enhance professional skills of small-scale women businesspersons in different trades, promotion of finishing products as well as facilitate them in 'tax-related' matters.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between WCCI Peshawar president Rabail Riaz and Smeda provincial chief Rashid Aman here in his office.

On the occasion, the meeting discussed a number of proposals regarding economic empowerment of SMEs businesswomen, initiation of special training programs and marketing their finished handmade products in an efficient manner through holding joint trade exhibitions and decided to formulate a joint strategy in this regard.

Rabail Riaz urged the Smeda to take measures for facilitating businesswomen attached with small scale businesses and trade activities, besides she emphasized to arrange special training sessions to build their professional skills and abilities to make finishing products in an efficient way.

Women were playing a pivotal role in economic development of the country, the WCCI chief said.

However, she stressed the government subordinate institutions needed to provide businesswomen ample opportunities to promote their products and businesses in a well-organised manner.

Rashid Aman while speaking on the occasion assured that Smeda would take steps to facilitate SMEs businesswomen at every level.

He agreed with proposals of WCCI chief Rabail Riaz regarding holding training sessions and guidance of tax-system and others which would be implemented with joint consultation and cooperation.

The official said the SMEDA had taken pragmatic steps for development of small and medium enterprises because the small businesses have a pivotal role in the economic development of the country, he added.

Rashid Aman said that Smeda will extend cooperation to facilitate businesswomen and building of their professional capabilities in different trades as well as promotion of finishing products in a befitting manner.