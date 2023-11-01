WCCIB holds meeting, reviews women efforts in business field

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) President of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Bahawalpur (WCCIB) Naheed Masood on Wednesday held

held a meeting and reviewed the efforts to bring women into the business field.

The meeting was also attended by Senior Vice President, Irum Tahir, the members of the executive committee and

other office-bearers.

The meeting reviewed the measures taken by the WCCIB to bring more women of Bahawalpur into

the business field.

Annual report of the chamber was also tabled before the meeting. It was told that business activities of women of Bahawalpur were being digitalized. “Through World Property Intellectual Organization, projects have been brought in the field of embroidery work to employ a maximum number of women in Bahawalpur Division,” it was informed.