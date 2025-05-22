WCCIS And TDAP Host Successful Investment Readiness Program
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 02:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) successfully conducted a high-impact Investment Readiness Program (IRP) workshop aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs.
The event, held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Auditorium, was attended by WCCIS President Dr. Mariam Nouman, Senior Vice President (SVP) WCCIS Gulzaib Waqas Awan and a number of women entrepreneurs.
The session was led by Saad Ashraf Raja, Founder of Edlytica and COO of Stellar Consultancy, who delivered a dynamic and insightful presentation. Participants gained practical knowledge on crafting investor-ready business models, attracting investment, and scaling their ventures with strategic planning and confidence.
The workshop marked a significant step in promoting female-led business growth in the region, underlining WCCIS’s ongoing commitment to supporting women in entrepreneurship.
Recent Stories
Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises trade mission to the Philippines, Thailand
Dubai Future Experts Programme launches 5th cycle with 21 participants
Saif bin Zayed launches AI Training Programme for MoI Personnel
Dubai Financial Expert Programme inaugural cohort welcomes 20 Emirati leaders
IHC approves bail for 86 PTI workers arrested during Nov 26 protest
What Mahira Khan says about question to work again with Bollywood?
Qatar announces five-day public holiday for Eid ul Adha 2025
UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen on ..
Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj, Eid Al Adha
DMCC sees 13% growth in Singaporean companies
Ahmed bin Saeed attends graduation of 300 students from RIT-Dubai
Dubai International Holy Quran Award launches 28th edition
More Stories From Business
-
Kissan Ittehad Chief praises armed forces for victory against Indian aggression2 minutes ago
-
WCCIS and TDAP host successful investment readiness program3 minutes ago
-
JS Investments, Gohar Developers to launch "JS Hotel REIT" in Hyderabad13 minutes ago
-
SAPM chairs meeting to discuss tariff issues in auto parts industry23 minutes ago
-
Innovation, industrial productivity key to sustainable economic growth: Ahsan Iqbal1 hour ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 20255 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 20256 hours ago
-
Trinasolar sets stage for solar energy growth in Pakistan amid global rankings15 hours ago
-
SAPM visits SECP15 hours ago
-
SECP ceases to guarantee business of united insurance15 hours ago