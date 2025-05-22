Open Menu

WCCIS And TDAP Host Successful Investment Readiness Program

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 02:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) successfully conducted a high-impact Investment Readiness Program (IRP) workshop aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs.

The event, held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Auditorium, was attended by WCCIS President Dr. Mariam Nouman, Senior Vice President (SVP) WCCIS Gulzaib Waqas Awan and a number of women entrepreneurs.

The session was led by Saad Ashraf Raja, Founder of Edlytica and COO of Stellar Consultancy, who delivered a dynamic and insightful presentation. Participants gained practical knowledge on crafting investor-ready business models, attracting investment, and scaling their ventures with strategic planning and confidence.

The workshop marked a significant step in promoting female-led business growth in the region, underlining WCCIS’s ongoing commitment to supporting women in entrepreneurship.

