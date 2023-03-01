WCCIS delegation calls on Deputy Commissioner

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) delegation led by the President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Dr. Mariam Nouman met Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood Awan and invited him to participate in "We Exhibit 2023" exhibition of various products made by the women of Sialkot on March 11 at Family Park, Sialkot Cantt.

Senior Vice President (SVP) WCCIS Gulzeb Waqas Awan, Executive Members Lubna Tabassam and Nadia Qaiser were also present.

The delegation told the Deputy Commissioner that the exhibition will continue from 10:00am to 10:00pm.

Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan welcomed the decision of the WCCIS to organize the exhibition.

He expressed hope that the women of Sialkot will showcase their products and bring up their businesses to the next.