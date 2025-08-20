Open Menu

WCCIS Delegation Meets FPCCI To Boost Women-led Business

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2025 | 05:50 PM

WCCIS delegation meets FPCCI to boost women-led business

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCIS) Dr Mariam Siddiqa led a delegation from WCCIS to the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), Lahore, for an interactive session alongside Faisalabad Women Chamber and WCCIS Khanewal.

The session, hosted by Zain Iftikhar Chaudhry, Regional Chairman/Vice President FPCCI, Qurat-ul-Ain, Vice President FPCCI, and Zaki Aijaz, Former Vice President, focused on the challenges of women chambers, proposals for growth, and new avenues of collaboration.

The FPCCI promised full support in empowering women-led businesses, strengthening partnerships, and fostering opportunities across Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Gold prices decline per tola for second straight d ..

Gold prices decline per tola for second straight day in Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 Alcaraz, Raducanu steal spotlight in US Open mixed ..

Alcaraz, Raducanu steal spotlight in US Open mixed doubles debut

15 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan recounts frightening experience during ..

Mahira Khan recounts frightening experience during KP floods 

21 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Mohammed, Egypt’s Higher Education M ..

Khalifa bin Mohammed, Egypt’s Higher Education Minister discuss opening of Ale ..

27 minutes ago
 PSX surges to record high, KSE-100 tops 150,800 po ..

PSX surges to record high, KSE-100 tops 150,800 points

30 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal accuses actor of ext ..

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal accuses actor of extramarital affair

39 minutes ago
Humaid bin Rashid receives Sara Al Amiri, reviews ..

Humaid bin Rashid receives Sara Al Amiri, reviews preparations for new academic ..

42 minutes ago
 Sikandar Bakht stranded in Karachi DHA flooding af ..

Sikandar Bakht stranded in Karachi DHA flooding after heavy downpour

45 minutes ago
 At least 76 died in Afghanistan's Herat road accid ..

At least 76 died in Afghanistan's Herat road accident 

51 minutes ago
 Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali's bail extended in ..

Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali's bail extended in Manchester rape case

58 minutes ago
 Hiba Ali blames competition, jealousy among women ..

Hiba Ali blames competition, jealousy among women for marital discord

1 hour ago
 PCB Talent Hunt Programme for Schools set to start ..

PCB Talent Hunt Programme for Schools set to start in September

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business