WCCIS delegation meets FPCCI to boost women-led business

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCIS) Dr Mariam Siddiqa led a delegation from WCCIS to the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), Lahore, for an interactive session alongside Faisalabad Women Chamber and WCCIS Khanewal.

The session, hosted by Zain Iftikhar Chaudhry, Regional Chairman/Vice President FPCCI, Qurat-ul-Ain, Vice President FPCCI, and Zaki Aijaz, Former Vice President, focused on the challenges of women chambers, proposals for growth, and new avenues of collaboration.

The FPCCI promised full support in empowering women-led businesses, strengthening partnerships, and fostering opportunities across Pakistan.