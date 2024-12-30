WCCIS Delegation Visits SIMAP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2024 | 02:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Dr. Mariam Nouman led a delegation of surgical committee members of WCCIS to meet with the Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP).
The meeting, hosted by Chairman of SIMAP Zeeshan Tariq along with other executive members, focused on fostering collaboration between WCCIS and SIMAP.
Discussions centered on exploring opportunities to support women entrepreneurs in the surgical instruments sector, enhancing innovation, and strengthening industry representation.
Both organizations emphasized the importance of capacity building, skill development, and aligning with global market standards to boost visibility for women-led businesses in international markets.
WCCIS extends its gratitude to Chairman SIMAP Zeeshan Tariq and the SIMAP team for their warm hospitality and valuable insights, marking a significant step toward empowering women in the surgical instruments industry.
