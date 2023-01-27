WCCIS delegation visits station headquarters

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) delegation paid a visit to the station headquarters to have a meeting with Station Commander Brigadier Hamid.

The main purpose of the meeting was to share the message of forthcoming exhibition 'We-Exhibit 2023' by WCCIS and to have Hamid's point of view on the subject.

President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Dr. Mariam Nouman, Chairperson WE-Exhibit Committee Nadia Qaiser and Kinza Asif attended the meeting.