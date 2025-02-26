Open Menu

WCCIS Gives Shields To Exhibitors

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2025 | 06:40 PM

WCCIS gives shields to exhibitors

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) presented shields to the star exhibitors, who stood out with their outstanding contributions and innovation at the 'WE-Exhibit-2025'.

The ceremony was attended President WCCI Dr.

Mariam Nouman, Senior Vice President (SVP) Guzaib Waqas Awan, Vice President Rubina Naveed and Executive Committee Members.

Addressing the participants, President WCCI Dr. Mariam Nouman said that WCCIS team dedication, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit were truly inspiring.

President WCCI congratulated all the awardees for making a remarkable impact.

