UrduPoint.com

WCCIS Holds Session On 'Access To Finance For Women Businesses'

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2023 | 06:49 PM

WCCIS holds session on 'Access to Finance for Women Businesses'

The Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) on Tuesday organized an awareness session on 'Access to Finance for Women Businesses' in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Meezan Bank Ltd at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ):The Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) on Tuesday organized an awareness session on 'Access to Finance for Women Businesses' in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Meezan Bank Ltd at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

Speakers from the SBP and Meezan Bank briefed various loan schemes for women entrepreneurs, their criteria, eligibilities, documentation and procedures.

Senior Deputy Chief Manager SBP BSC Sialkot Nasir Ahmed, Regional Credit Manager Meezan Bank Rahmeel Umar, Area Manager Meezan Bank Ltd Hassan Abu Bakar, Assistant Director SBP Sufian Taseer, WCCIS Executive Committee Member Nadia Qaiser, Chairperson Legal Aid Committee & Legal Advisor WCCIS Lubna Tabassum, Secretary General WCCIS Omaima Babar and other members attended the session.

Females from educational institutions and organizations also attended.

Addressing the session, WCCIS President Dr Mariam Nouman said that the event had been organised through a collaborative effort between the WCCIS, the State Bank of Pakistan and Meezan Bank.

She expressed sincere gratitude to the SBP and Meezan Bank for their support in organizing the session.

The WCCIS president said:" We have gathered here with a vision of creating a level playing field for women entrepreneurs in accessing financial resources. We recognize the immense potential and talent that women possess and it is our responsibility to ensure they receive necessary support to realize their aspirations".

"It is our collective duty to address challenges and pave the way for a more exclusive and equitable financial ecosystem," she added.

"Through the session, we seek to shed light on the existing barriers faced by the women entrepreneurs in accessing finance. We will also explore various initiatives taken by the State Bank and Meezan Bank and to promote women's financial inclusion," the president said.

She urged the participants to actively participate, contribute valuable insights and sharesuccess stories and challenges.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan State Bank Of Pakistan Bank Nasir Sialkot Chamber Women Commerce Event From Industry Meezan Bank Limited

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed inaugurates Dubai Centre for ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed inaugurates Dubai Centre for Family Businesses under Dubai ..

20 minutes ago
 G7 Summit in Hiroshima Expected to Adopt 6 Documen ..

G7 Summit in Hiroshima Expected to Adopt 6 Documents - Reports

14 minutes ago
 Al Seer Marine make AED 257mn cornerstone investme ..

Al Seer Marine make AED 257mn cornerstone investment into ADNOC Logistics &amp; ..

20 minutes ago
 60000 farmers in Balochistan to receive rice seed ..

60000 farmers in Balochistan to receive rice seed by May, 31: Secretary Umaid

14 minutes ago
 UAE President&#039;s Cup World Series for Purebred ..

UAE President&#039;s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses a catalyst for ..

50 minutes ago
 MOEI UAE inaugurates 2023 edition of Seatrade Mari ..

MOEI UAE inaugurates 2023 edition of Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.