WCCIS holds session on 'Access to Finance for Women Businesses'

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ):The Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) on Tuesday organized an awareness session on 'Access to Finance for Women Businesses' in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Meezan Bank Ltd at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

Speakers from the SBP and Meezan Bank briefed various loan schemes for women entrepreneurs, their criteria, eligibilities, documentation and procedures.

Senior Deputy Chief Manager SBP BSC Sialkot Nasir Ahmed, Regional Credit Manager Meezan Bank Rahmeel Umar, Area Manager Meezan Bank Ltd Hassan Abu Bakar, Assistant Director SBP Sufian Taseer, WCCIS Executive Committee Member Nadia Qaiser, Chairperson Legal Aid Committee & Legal Advisor WCCIS Lubna Tabassum, Secretary General WCCIS Omaima Babar and other members attended the session.

Females from educational institutions and organizations also attended.

Addressing the session, WCCIS President Dr Mariam Nouman said that the event had been organised through a collaborative effort between the WCCIS, the State Bank of Pakistan and Meezan Bank.

She expressed sincere gratitude to the SBP and Meezan Bank for their support in organizing the session.

The WCCIS president said:" We have gathered here with a vision of creating a level playing field for women entrepreneurs in accessing financial resources. We recognize the immense potential and talent that women possess and it is our responsibility to ensure they receive necessary support to realize their aspirations".

"It is our collective duty to address challenges and pave the way for a more exclusive and equitable financial ecosystem," she added.

"Through the session, we seek to shed light on the existing barriers faced by the women entrepreneurs in accessing finance. We will also explore various initiatives taken by the State Bank and Meezan Bank and to promote women's financial inclusion," the president said.

She urged the participants to actively participate, contribute valuable insights and sharesuccess stories and challenges.