WCCIS Lauds Govt For Providing People-friendly Budget

Published June 14, 2023 | 03:00 PM

WCCIS lauds govt for providing people-friendly budget

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) President Dr Mariam Nouman has said that the Federal government has presented an excellent budget which is people-friendly.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, she said despite the economic difficulties the present government had presented a balanced budget for welfare of the people.

She said the government had given relief to the people in all sectors, including education, health, agriculture, industry and crafts, IT sector, adding that the government had won hearts of the people by presenting a balanced budget.

Dr Mariam Nouman said the government had announced small loans for farmers in the agriculture sector. Similarly, loans should be approved for women to start their ownbusinesses so that they could also play a positive role in development of the countryby starting their own work.

