WCCIS Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2024 | 05:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) President Dr. Mariam Nouman chaired an executive committee meeting alongside the newly elected EC panel.

Fruitful discussions took place on the formation and operations of various committees of WCCIS.

Key points included planning upcoming events, workshops and the anticipated We-Exhibit 2025.

"We are excited to see the impactful initiatives. These discussions will empower women in trade and industry," she said.

