WCCIS Meeting
Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2024 | 05:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) President Dr. Mariam Nouman chaired an executive committee meeting alongside the newly elected EC panel.
Fruitful discussions took place on the formation and operations of various committees of WCCIS.
Key points included planning upcoming events, workshops and the anticipated We-Exhibit 2025.
"We are excited to see the impactful initiatives. These discussions will empower women in trade and industry," she said.
Recent Stories
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
More Stories From Business
-
Ahsan terms PTI’s protest call as ‘Political Terrorism’2 minutes ago
-
NAVTTC Punjab DG visits PSGMEA3 hours ago
-
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 20248 hours ago
-
Planning Minister and Saudi Investment Minister explore strategies to strengthen bilateral cooperati ..20 hours ago
-
Alim Khan advises Saudi delegation to invest in Pakistan's communications sector21 hours ago
-
Saudi Minister praises Pakistan's private sector, abundant natural resources21 hours ago
-
Finance Minister chairs CCoSOEs meeting21 hours ago
-
Short term inflation eases by 0.08%22 hours ago
-
Jam Kamal condemns terrorist attack in Balochistan's Duki area23 hours ago
-
Gold prices up further by Rs 2,700 per tola23 hours ago