WCCIS president inaugurates first Women Empowerment Center

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOTG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) President Dr Mariam Nouman inaugurated the first Women Empowerment Center of Pakistan established by the State Life of Pakistan.

The inaugural ceremony was held at a local hotel in which Senior Vice President Women Chamberof Commerce and Industry Sialkot Gulzeb Waqas Awan, Madiha Faisal, Nadia Qaiser, Andalib Kanwal, Sadia Umar, Shawal Shaheen, Shahina Mushtaq Mir, Zonal Head State Life Muhammad Naveed, Sales Manager Benish Gul and working women from different walks of life participated in the ceremony.