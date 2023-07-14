Open Menu

WCCIS President Meets SCCI President

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2023 | 01:40 PM

WCCIS president meets SCCI president

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik on Friday reiterated that Sialkot Chamber would continue to play its role for business development of women.

He stated this during a meeting with President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Dr Mariam Nouman.

During the meeting, participation of women in the industrial activities was considered vital for development of the city.

The presidents were agreed to work together for the provision of maximum business facilities to women.

Apart from this, the participation of women in industrial exhibitions and holding of thesecond industrial exhibition after the first successful exhibition 'We Exhibit 2023' inwere also discussed.

