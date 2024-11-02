WCCIS President Visits Exhibitions
Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Dr. Mariam Nouman attended exhibitions and a delegations committee meeting at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).
The meeting was chaired by Senior Vice President (SVP) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Waseem Shahbaz Lodhi and attended by Group leader Sialkot Business Community Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh, President SCCI Ikram-ul-Haq and Vice President (VP) SCCI Omer Khalid and business community.
President WCCIS Dr. Mariam Nouman contributed valuable insights towards enhancing policies on exhibitions and delegations. The meeting fostered a productive and engaging discussion, reflecting a shared commitment to strategic improvements.
