WCCIS Providing Conducive Environment To Women Entrepreneurs: WCCIS President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2023 | 04:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) President Dr. Mariam Nouman said on Sunday that women chamber had been serving women entrepreneurs with an aim to assist them in commercial sector and create a conducive environment for all working women at all levels.

Talking to APP, she said that "We Exhibit 2023" was in progress here at Family Park, Sialkot Cantt, in which women entrepreneurs across Pakistan were given an opportunity to participate as exhibitors.

The WCCIS President said that provision of subsidized stalls were made possible by the WCCIS in the exhibition.

She said that cutlery, handicrafts, shoes, leather products, jewellery, furniture, embroideries, gym wear, sports wear etc stalls were set up in the exhibition.

Dr Mariam Nouman said that 88 stalls were set up by various women entrepreneurs and companies in the "We Exhibit 2023" exhibition from across the country.

She said that women entrepreneurs from different cities including Faisalabad, Karachi,Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujarat, Multan including Sialkot set uptheir stalls in the expo.

