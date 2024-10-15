WCCIS SVP Attends SAP-PK Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2024 | 04:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Senior Vice President (SVP) Gulzaib Waqas Awan participated in a meeting organized by Baidarie, an NGO, in collaboration with South Asia Partnership Pakistan (SAP-PK).
The meeting, held at the Social Welfare Department in Sialkot, was part of a project titled "Promoting women and persons with disabilities employment and employability in the textile and fashion industries."
This initiative aims to bridge cultural gaps and enhance women’s empowerment through partnerships with both public and private sector stakeholders. A key focus of the meeting was the establishment of district-level women empowerment forums, as part of the Social and Behavior Change Communication (SBCC) strategy.
The session focused on defining the roles and responsibilities of the forums in advancing the campaign's goals.
Recent Stories
Power, Style, and Performance at an Unbeatable Minimum Price!
Top Tech and Lifestyle Creators Rave About the vivo V40 5G: A Perfect Fusion of ..
Realme GT 6 to Launch Exclusively on Daraz.pk: Flagship Killer Comes With the Be ..
SCO SUMMIT 2024: Pakistan Ready to Lead the Regional Unity.
Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigate alleged rape case
Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024
Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..
French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial
Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan
Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices dip by Rs 700 per tola11 minutes ago
-
Chinese shares lower at midday Tuesday4 hours ago
-
Vietnam's shrimp exports earn 2.8 bln USD in 9 months4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 20247 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 20248 hours ago
-
FBR extends income tax return filing date by October 3116 hours ago
-
I&I-IR arrests 5 accused involved in sale tax fraud17 hours ago
-
Eyes on SCO & CPEC: high-profile B2B delegation engages FPCCI17 hours ago
-
SCO Summit: An event of immense significance for fostering regional stability21 hours ago
-
Ambassador inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global 202421 hours ago