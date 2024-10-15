WCCIS SVP attends SAP-PK meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Senior Vice President (SVP) Gulzaib Waqas Awan participated in a meeting organized by Baidarie, an NGO, in collaboration with South Asia Partnership Pakistan (SAP-PK).

The meeting, held at the Social Welfare Department in Sialkot, was part of a project titled "Promoting women and persons with disabilities employment and employability in the textile and fashion industries."

This initiative aims to bridge cultural gaps and enhance women’s empowerment through partnerships with both public and private sector stakeholders. A key focus of the meeting was the establishment of district-level women empowerment forums, as part of the Social and Behavior Change Communication (SBCC) strategy.

The session focused on defining the roles and responsibilities of the forums in advancing the campaign's goals.