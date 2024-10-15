Open Menu

WCCIS SVP Attends SAP-PK Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2024 | 04:20 PM

WCCIS SVP attends SAP-PK meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) Senior Vice President (SVP) Gulzaib Waqas Awan participated in a meeting organized by Baidarie, an NGO, in collaboration with South Asia Partnership Pakistan (SAP-PK).

The meeting, held at the Social Welfare Department in Sialkot, was part of a project titled "Promoting women and persons with disabilities employment and employability in the textile and fashion industries."

This initiative aims to bridge cultural gaps and enhance women’s empowerment through partnerships with both public and private sector stakeholders. A key focus of the meeting was the establishment of district-level women empowerment forums, as part of the Social and Behavior Change Communication (SBCC) strategy.

The session focused on defining the roles and responsibilities of the forums in advancing the campaign's goals.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sialkot Chamber Women Commerce Textile Industry Asia Employment

Recent Stories

Power, Style, and Performance at an Unbeatable Min ..

Power, Style, and Performance at an Unbeatable Minimum Price!

38 minutes ago
 Top Tech and Lifestyle Creators Rave About the viv ..

Top Tech and Lifestyle Creators Rave About the vivo V40 5G: A Perfect Fusion of ..

1 hour ago
 realme GT 6 to Launch Exclusively on Daraz.pk: Fla ..

Realme GT 6 to Launch Exclusively on Daraz.pk: Flagship Killer Comes With the Be ..

1 hour ago
 SCO SUMMIT 2024: Pakistan Ready to Lead the Region ..

SCO SUMMIT 2024: Pakistan Ready to Lead the Regional Unity.

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigat ..

Punjab CM forms high-level committee to investigate alleged rape case

5 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs ..

Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s dir ..

Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..

16 hours ago
 French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake ..

French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial

16 hours ago
 Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of pro ..

Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan

16 hours ago
 Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania

Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business