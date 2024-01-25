WCCIS To Hold “We-Exhibit 2024” In March
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2024 | 02:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Sialkot Chmaber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik has
said that “We Exhibit 2024” will be held on the 2nd and 3rd of March, 2024, at Living
Dreams Maruqee, Sialkot Cantt.
In a statement on Thursday, Ghafoor Malik said the first We-Exhibit 2023
was organized by the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) while the
second We-Exhibit 2024 would be organized on March 2-3 in which women entrepreneurs
from Pakistan will showcase local and foreign products for sale and exhibition.
The president SCCI said “We-Exhibit 2024” would be an excellent opportunity
for women entrepreneurs to showcase and highlight their products and bring up
their businesses to the next level.
Malik said that the WCCI had been serving women entrepreneurs with a mission of assisting
them in commercial sector and creating a conducive environment for all working
women.
He request all women entrepreneurs across Pakistan to avail this opportunity to book
their stalls in time to showcase their products and invite visitors to join the exhibition.
Recent Stories
PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Police Department in Collaborati ..
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Collaborates with UAE Haqq.Netwo ..
IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO
POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024
Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims
Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update
Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors
AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK
More Stories From Business
-
Food group imports decrease 19.48% in 06 months of FY 2023-247 minutes ago
-
Third party inclusion to boost CPEC benefits46 minutes ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim1 hour ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.1,400 to Rs.213,800 per tola1 hour ago
-
Hong Kong, Shanghai shares finish with more gains1 hour ago
-
POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review3 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 20246 hours ago
-
SECP, ADB hold workshop on 'Women in Finance Thought Leaders'16 hours ago
-
Canada central bank holds key lending rate at 5%16 hours ago