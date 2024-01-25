Open Menu

WCCIS To Hold “We-Exhibit 2024” In March

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2024 | 02:00 PM

WCCIS to hold “We-Exhibit 2024” in March

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Sialkot Chmaber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik has

said that “We Exhibit 2024” will be held on the 2nd and 3rd of March, 2024, at Living

Dreams Maruqee, Sialkot Cantt.

In a statement on Thursday, Ghafoor Malik said the first We-Exhibit 2023

was organized by the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) while the

second We-Exhibit 2024 would be organized on March 2-3 in which women entrepreneurs

from Pakistan will showcase local and foreign products for sale and exhibition.

The president SCCI said “We-Exhibit 2024” would be an excellent opportunity

for women entrepreneurs to showcase and highlight their products and bring up

their businesses to the next level.

Malik said that the WCCI had been serving women entrepreneurs with a mission of assisting

them in commercial sector and creating a conducive environment for all working

women.

He request all women entrepreneurs across Pakistan to avail this opportunity to book

their stalls in time to showcase their products and invite visitors to join the exhibition.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Sale Sialkot Chamber March Women Commerce All Industry

Recent Stories

PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Po ..

PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Police Department in Collaborati ..

27 minutes ago
 realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All- ..

Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series

29 minutes ago
 USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Co ..

USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Collaborates with UAE Haqq.Netwo ..

42 minutes ago
 IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO

IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO

1 hour ago
 POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly ..

POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says ba ..

Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims

15 hours ago
 Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

15 hours ago
 Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

15 hours ago
 Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors

Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors

15 hours ago
 AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moo ..

AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business