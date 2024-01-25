WCCIS to hold “We-Exhibit 2024” in March

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Sialkot Chmaber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik has

said that “We Exhibit 2024” will be held on the 2nd and 3rd of March, 2024, at Living

Dreams Maruqee, Sialkot Cantt.

In a statement on Thursday, Ghafoor Malik said the first We-Exhibit 2023

was organized by the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) while the

second We-Exhibit 2024 would be organized on March 2-3 in which women entrepreneurs

from Pakistan will showcase local and foreign products for sale and exhibition.

The president SCCI said “We-Exhibit 2024” would be an excellent opportunity

for women entrepreneurs to showcase and highlight their products and bring up

their businesses to the next level.

Malik said that the WCCI had been serving women entrepreneurs with a mission of assisting

them in commercial sector and creating a conducive environment for all working

women.

He request all women entrepreneurs across Pakistan to avail this opportunity to book

their stalls in time to showcase their products and invite visitors to join the exhibition.