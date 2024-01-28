Open Menu

WCCIS To Hold “We-Exhibit 2024” In March

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2024 | 02:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik has said that “We Exhibit 2024” will be held on March 2-3 at Living Dreams Maruqee, Sialkot Cantt.

In a statement, Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that after the success of the first "We-Exhibit" organized by the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS), the second exhibition was being organized in which women entrepreneurs from all across Pakistan including Sialkot would showcase their products for sale and for exhibition.

He said, "It which will be an excellent opportunity for women entrepreneurs to showcase and highlight their products and bring up their businesses to the next level."

Malik said that the WCCI had been serving women entrepreneurs with the mission of assisting them in the commercial sector and creating a conducive environment for all working women at all levels.

He request all women entrepreneurs across Pakistan to avail the opportunity to book their stalls in time to showcase their products and invite people as visitors to join the exhibition.

