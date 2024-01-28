WCCIS To Hold “We-Exhibit 2024” In March
Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2024 | 02:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik has said that “We Exhibit 2024” will be held on March 2-3 at Living Dreams Maruqee, Sialkot Cantt.
In a statement, Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that after the success of the first "We-Exhibit" organized by the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS), the second exhibition was being organized in which women entrepreneurs from all across Pakistan including Sialkot would showcase their products for sale and for exhibition.
He said, "It which will be an excellent opportunity for women entrepreneurs to showcase and highlight their products and bring up their businesses to the next level."
Malik said that the WCCI had been serving women entrepreneurs with the mission of assisting them in the commercial sector and creating a conducive environment for all working women at all levels.
He request all women entrepreneurs across Pakistan to avail the opportunity to book their stalls in time to showcase their products and invite people as visitors to join the exhibition.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From Business
-
China's public offering fund value hits 27.6 trln yuan5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 20245 hours ago
-
Chinese carmaker BAIC posts robust sales growth in 20235 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 20245 hours ago
-
Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr Shamshad Akhtar attends Int ..20 hours ago
-
Reception for trade and investment officers posted abroad21 hours ago
-
Foreign ministry to set up counter at Sialkot: SCCI president22 hours ago
-
Businessmen urge Cchairman FBR for measures to curb smuggling20 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s earns $1,151 million from IT services' export in 5 months24 hours ago
-
Xinjiang ports register record high cargo throughput in 20231 day ago
-
Gold rates decrease by Rs.300 per tola1 day ago
-
China's mobile phone shipments up 6.5 pct in 20231 day ago